A map showing Jeff Miller’s route, as he plans to swim from Virgin Gorda, BVI, to St. John, USVI, through the Sir Francis Drake Channel.

 Photo by JEFF MILLER

Jeff Miller has been swimming all his life, but later this month he will put his skills to the test, as he attempts to swim the Sir Francis Drake Channel.

“I think it’s good to do something that pushes your comfort level every now and then,” Miller told The Daily News.