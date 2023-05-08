Jeff Miller has been swimming all his life, but later this month he will put his skills to the test, as he attempts to swim the Sir Francis Drake Channel.
“I think it’s good to do something that pushes your comfort level every now and then,” Miller told The Daily News.
The longtime St. John resident has been training for the marathon swim for the past five months. Miller said the idea to swim the 15.5-mile stretch of water south of Tortola has been on his mind for a couple years.
“It just seems like something that is daunting, yet possible,” he said. “I don’t know if anyone else has ever tried it, it’s not recorded in the marathon swimming logs, so it’s certainly a challenge.”
For Miller, the long-distance endeavor is not only about the physical challenge of open-water swimming, it offers an opportunity to raise funds and awareness for two nonprofits close to his heart, Team River Runner and the St. John Cancer Fund.
In 2016, Miller was the first person to swim around St. John, covering just under 23 miles in 12 hours. He raised more than $12,000, which was split between the charities.
“Too many of my family and friends have been affected by cancer,” Miller said. “It’s such a pervasive problem, and in small island communities, the St. John Cancer Fund is absolutely fantastic in helping people when they need it most.”
Miller learned of Team River Runner, a veterans support group that promotes recovery through paddling a boat or kayak, in 2015, when he watched veterans participate in the Beach-to-Beach Power Swim.
“When I met them and saw what amazing things they were doing, I thought if I can help raise some money to bring more of them down, that would be great,” Miller said.
This year, Team River Runner is also working with the British Limbless Ex-Servicemen Association (BLEMSA) by connecting members and sharing experiences.
“These problems don’t know any boundaries, there’s British servicemen and servicewomen that need help too,” Miller said.
Miller has not set a date for his swim but hopes that the weather and current conditions will be favorable in late May, as three members of the Team River Runner will be in St. John to participate in the Beach-to-Beach Power Swim. He would like to involve them as a part of his support crew for the Drake Channel swim.
“Not only can I help raise funds and awareness for them, they can help me through their participation,” Miller said.
With the help of two support kayaks and one power boat, Miller plans to leave Virgin Gorda at daybreak, and swim to the eastern tip of St. John. He expects the journey to take anywhere from eight to 12 hours.
“On this swim, since so much of it is in the BVI, it’s much more challenging to get there into those waters,” Miller said. “Current information is really much more unknown and unpredictable. That is one of the main challenges right now, that is going to affect the timing.”
Following Marathon Swimming Federation rules, he will only wear a swimsuit, cap and goggles, and will not touch any support team boats or members during the swim.
“They say it’s an unassisted event, but I want to make sure people understand it takes a large and supportive crew to do something like this, because you certainly can’t do it on your own,” Miller said.
Support kayaks will let other boaters know where Miller is in the water, and they can pass him nutrition, such as sports drinks, while he is swimming.
“You are spending a lot of energy in staying warm and moving yourself forward,” Miller said.
Along with physically preparing, Miller said mental preparation is also key.
“I don’t usually think about where I’m going, I try to stay very much in the moment of what I am doing and where I am, and then you keep doing that until you get there,” he said.
During his practice swims, Miller has a lot of time to think about what keeps him going.
“I was thinking a lot about what our veterans and cancer patients and survivors go through on a daily basis,” Miller said. “That this swim can raise funds to help our neighbors in need and our veterans, that provides a lot of mental motivation for me to keep swimming.”
Miller, who served as a National Park Service fisheries biologist for 26 years, also noted that marine life is a big attraction for him to swim as well.
“I really enjoy knowing those reefs that I get to swim and train over,” he said.
Miller hopes that his effort to swim the Drake Channel will inspire others to tackle their own personal challenges.
“People don’t have to do something like this,” he said. “You can swim the length of Magens Bay, or you can learn to swim if you’ve never done that before.”
To make a donation and to follow along with Miller’s swim visit The Drake Channel Swim for Soldiers and Survivors on Facebook.