A St. John man was arrested Thursday and charged with third-degree assault, domestic violence, according to V.I. Police.
Russell Davis, 37, of Chocolate Hole, is accused of assaulting a woman during a disagreement, according to police spokesman Toby Derima. Davis was named Nightclub & Bar Magazine’s Bartender of the Year in 2012, and has frequently appeared as a mixologist on the TV show “Bar Rescue.”
Davis was held without bail per the territory’s domestic violence statute, and was remanded to the custody of the Corrections Bureau pending his advice-of-rights hearing.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to notify police by calling 911, the Domestic Violence Bureau at 340-774-2211 extension 5536, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.