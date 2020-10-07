A St. John man was arrested Friday and charged with assaulting an elderly woman, according to police.
George Jacobs, 55, of Estate Pastory, was charged with aggravated assault and battery, simple assault, disturbance of the peace, and domestic violence. He was held without bail until his advice-of-rights hearing Monday, pursuant to the territory’s domestic violence statute.
The victim called police Friday morning at around 8:45 a.m. and said Jacobs had shoved her twice during a dispute, according to the fact sheet. Police said the victim is a diabetic, 87-year-old woman “who struggles to walk and has difficulty standing for long periods of time.”
The victim told police she went inside to get away from Jacobs, and he followed and continued arguing with her before he left and slammed the door. The woman also said that “she suspects Mr. Jacobs is on drugs and has seen him using an unknown substance.”
At his advice-of-rights hearing Monday, Assistant V.I. Attorney General Brenda Scales said Jacobs “has at least 14 arrests out of the state of Florida,” from 1999 through 2015 on a variety of charges including “pretty heavy crimes of violence, all sorts of drug offenses.”
V.I. Superior Court Magistrate Judge Carolyn Hermon-Percell ruled that Jacobs may be released if he posts $1,000 bail, but ordered him not to contact the victim while awaiting trial.