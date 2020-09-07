A St. John man was arrested Thursday after he assaulted a woman with a machete, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by police.
Stefan Fitzpatrick Lewis, 51, was charged with third-degree assault, domestic violence, and using a dangerous weapon during a violent crime, according to the fact sheet filed in V.I. Superior Court.
The victim told police in an interview Thursday that the assault occurred on Aug. 23 on Vester Gade in Cruz Bay, when Lewis “started to verbally abuse her for no apparent reason.”
Lewis then struck her head with the flat side of a machete, causing injury, and she raised her hands to protect herself, police said, and Lewis struck her again, causing injuries to her fingers. The victim told police that another man came to her aid and took the machete from Lewis, and she left the scene.
Police made contact with Lewis Thursday on Vester Gade in the area where the assault reportedly occurred.
Officers searched Lewis and found a “black tape-handle rusted machete,” a crack pipe, Bic lighter and a piece of iron, according to the fact sheet.
Lewis was previously arrested in 2013 and charged with trespassing at the Westin Resort and Hotel to pick coconuts, according to a police report.