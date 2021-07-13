A St. John man has been charged with assault after he struck another man’s face with a brick during a dispute, according to an affidavit filed by police.
Oswin Richards was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree assault, third-degree assault and disturbance of the peace.
The incident occurred at around 12:36 a.m. Sunday in a Susannaberg roadway where the victim had parked his vehicle, according to the affidavit.
Richards approached the man, “accusing him of being on his property,” and a scuffle ensued in which the men wrestled each other to the ground, police said.
The victim said he yelled several times for Richards to quit attacking him, and “after being struck several times with a brick to his face and head, he was finally able to run away,” and seek help, police said.
Two witnesses saw the attack, and one called 911 and provided video footage to police, according to the affidavit.
Police watched the video and saw that “the scuffle had ended, or was broken up, when the defendant picked up a cement brick from off of the road,” and “struck the victim to his face and head areas several times.”
The victim was transported to Myrah Keating Smith Community Health Center via ambulance, where he received seven sutures to close a cut above his right eye. There were also two other lacerations on the victim’s head that doctors closed with glue. He also suffered “a concussion and several contusions about his body and head,” police said.
Richards turned himself in to police at 4:15 p.m. Sunday and was placed under arrest.
Unable to post $25,000 bond, he was jailed until his advice-of-rights hearing Monday. At the hearing, his bond was kept at the same amount, but a judge said he may post 10% in cash in order to be released from jail while he awaits trial.