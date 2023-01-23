A St. John man was arrested Thursday morning and charged with domestic violence, and police are trying to obtain the court’s permission to open a locked rifle case found in his home, according to documents filed in V.I. Superior Court.
Brummell Germain was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, third-degree assault, disturbance of the peace, simple assault, destruction of property, and petit larceny.
He was held without bail pursuant to the territory’s domestic violence law and appeared in court for his advice-of-rights hearing Friday. Germain was released after posting $1,000 bail, according to court records.
The case began Thursday morning when police responded to a domestic violence call in Estate Pastory, and interviewed a woman who said Germain assaulted and threatened to kill her during a dispute, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by V.I. Police.
Germain mocked the victim and destroyed her cellphone with a hammer, according to the fact sheet, and she was unable to call police.
The victim said she ran upstairs to Germain’s parents’ apartment and asked his brother for help. The brother let the victim use his phone to call her mother, who called police, according to the fact sheet. The victim said Germain also verbally harassed her mother when she arrived to pick her up.
Officers who arrived at the scene learned that Germain had a gun in his pocket.
Germain handed over a Glock 27 to officers, and said he has a license for the weapon but could not produce it at the time. The Firearm Bureau confirmed that Germain has a license for a .40 caliber Glock handgun, according to the fact sheet.
Police “asked Mr. Germain three times if he had any other firearm inside of the residence and Mr. Germain lied to the officers and said, ‘no I don’t have any other firearm,’” according to the fact sheet.
The victim said Germain has “a big machine gun underneath his bed,” and police found a black rifle case secured with two locks inside the home, according to the fact sheet.
Germain “stated that he forgot about that one with everything that was going on and he cannot remember where the keys for the case were right now,” according to the fact sheet.
Police seized the Glock, the rifle case, two magazines, and a holster, pending investigation.
Officers also documented visible injuries to the victim, including bruising on both sides of the neck and scratches.
The victim said Germain has previously assaulted her on several occasions, and once placed a plastic bag over her head “but she bit through the plastic to breathe,” according to the fact sheet.
In court Friday, a police officer asked Magistrate Judge Paula Norkaitis for the court’s permission to open the locked rifle case, but Norkaitis asked that the Attorney General’s Office file the necessary paperwork to obtain a search warrant for the case.
