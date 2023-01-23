A St. John man was arrested Thursday morning and charged with domestic violence, and police are trying to obtain the court’s permission to open a locked rifle case found in his home, according to documents filed in V.I. Superior Court.

Brummell Germain was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, third-degree assault, disturbance of the peace, simple assault, destruction of property, and petit larceny.

