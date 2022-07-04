The St. John Drama Club presented a moving and powerful program Sunday on St. John in honor of Emancipation Day, though speaker Nadine Marchena Kean pointed out that news of emancipation didn’t reach St. John until July 4, and the enslaved on the island’s East End wouldn’t learn of their freedom until July 5.
The event opened with a musical number by Quelbe Resurrection, and a performance by the St. John Quadrille Dancers, a troupe founded by Lisa Abramson-Penn to showcase the traditional dance of the Virgin Islands.
Kean shared details of the lives of three of the 23 people who were enslaved in Cruz Bay at the time of emancipation.
Caritas Gottlieb lived in the Sprauve home that’s next to present-day Lime Inn, said Kean. She was a relative of St. Croix’s John “General Buddhoe” Gottlieb, the leader of the uprising that led to emancipation on July 3, 1848. Caritas lived 20 years beyond her emancipation. Her descendants have the last names Francois, Blyden, and Roberts.
John Jacob January lived where Woody’s is now. He married a woman named Mary, and the couple had three sons. Their descendants have the last names Henry, Benjamin, and Sewer.
John Fredericks married Polly George and they had a daughter, Maria Fredericks. Their descendants include members of the Sprauve, Fredericks, Thomas, Sewer, Kistel, George, Dyer, Blyden, Francis, Stephens, Christian, Jurgen, and Chesterfield families.
Kean encouraged people to remember the individual stories of those affected by slavery on St. John.
“As you touch and walk by the buildings in this town, know that there’s a history of emancipation that supersedes all of the rote histories we learned in school—individual histories, people who lived that experience,” she said.