A man reported missing from St. John was being sought by police for domestic assault at the time of his week-long disappearance, and he was placed under arrest after being found safe on St. Thomas on Sunday, according to court records.
Lubens Besse, 33, was charged with four crimes under the territory’s domestic violence statute: second-degree assault, third-degree assault, disturbance of the peace by threats and simple assault, according to the probable cause fact sheet filed by V.I. Police.
He was held in jail without bail until his advice of rights hearing Monday morning, when V.I. Superior Court Magistrate Judge Carolyn Hermon-Percell said he may be released if he posts 10% cash as surety for a $15,000 bond.
Police spokesman Toby Derima issued a press release Friday evening saying that Lubens had been reported missing from his home on St. John, and was last seen on Oct. 11.
Derima told The Daily News on Monday that at the time he issued that missing person report, he had been on the verge of issuing a press release saying that Lubens was wanted for domestic assault.
“Detectives were just about to send me the wanted poster when the information about him being reported missing came in,” Derima said in the email.
According to the fact sheet filed by police, the victim received medical treatment on Oct. 11 after Lubens allegedly assaulted her at a home on St. John in a drunken rage.
The victim said Lubens prevented her from leaving, struck her in the face, squeezed her neck, and threw her to the floor, pushing her face down until she began to bleed from the nose and mouth, according to the fact sheet.
He forced her to change her bloodied clothes and attempted to wash away the evidence with hydrogen peroxide, according to the victim, who told police she was able to escape and seek help from the landlord. The victim received medical treatment for her injuries, police said.
Lubens fled the scene before police arrived, according to the fact sheet, and friends and family of Lubens launched a search and social media campaign in an attempt to locate him.
At around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, police on St. Thomas found Lubens in Red Hook and took him into custody, according to the fact sheet.
At his advice of rights hearing Monday, Hermon-Percell declined to find probable cause for third-degree assault, but said police had presented sufficient evidence for the remaining charges.
Assistant Attorney General Brenda Scales said Besse was born in New York and lived in California before relocating to St. John, and Territorial Public Defender Mary Ann Matney said Besse has been living in the territory for about 18 months and is employed as a bartender. While he has prior misdemeanor charges in California, he has no previous history of domestic violence, and Matney asked him to be released on his own recognizance.
The judge said she was concerned for the victim’s safety, and ordered Besse to post $1,500 cash, and said he must find another place to live if released from jail.