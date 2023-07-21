ST. JOHN — J. Robert Oppenheimer and his family first came to St. John in the mid-1950s, close to a decade after the atomic bomb he helped create had laid waste to Hiroshima and Nagasaki. His Q clearance had just been revoked in a proceeding by the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission, and he surely was seeking an escape from media attention, and perhaps also from the gravity of his impact on the world.
The major motion picture “Oppenheimer,” based on the book “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer” by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, comes out in theaters today. While the movie does not include mention of Oppenheimer’s time in the Virgin Islands, some St. John residents remember their interactions with the brilliant theoretical physicist.
When Oppenheimer and his family first arrived on St. John, they stayed at the Trunk Bay guest house, owned and operated by Erva Hartwell Boulon. Boulon’s granddaughter, Erva Denham, became fast friends with Oppenheimer’s daughter, Toni, when Denham was just 10 years old.
“We became good friends almost immediately,” Denham said of Toni. “Toni and I walked, donkeyed, or rode on horseback every trail there is on St. John.”
Denham, 77, said she wasn’t immediately aware of just who Oppenheimer was and the role he’d played in World War II, but Denham’s father, a scientist, was well aware of Oppenheimer’s contributions.
“They spoke to each other in a language of mathematics and schematic drawings,” said Denham of her father and Oppenheimer.
The peace and solitude that Oppenheimer and his family found on St. John were so appealing, they decided to buy land to build a home for themselves. Oppenheimer bought a piece of land from Robert and Nancy Gibney in 1957 at the far eastern side of what’s commonly known as Gibney Beach. While his house was being built there, Oppenheimer and his family spent the summer of 1959 at the Gibney family home.
“My mother idolized him at first because he was so famous; my father saw him as a bit of a rival,” said Gibney. “They used to talk French to each other and try to one-up each other with obscure history facts. My mother had a fit when they stayed with us because they needed ice for their drinks and they liked to drink a lot, so there was silly stuff about who used the last ice.”
The Oppenheimers’ summer the Gibney family proved so remarkable that Nancy Gibney, a magazine writer and editor, immortalized the experience, described as “seven hideous, hilarious weeks,” in an essay titled “Finding Out Different” which was printed in the book “St. John People.”
“In my youth I was incorrigibly fond of asking people to stay at Hawksnest, our home on St. John in the Virgin Islands,” Nancy Gibney wrote. “The summer of 1959 this habit got me into some very thick soup. Of all the explosive invitations I have ever issued, that one turned out to be the Bomb.”
The summer the Oppenheimers spent with the Gibneys was a “turning point” in their relationship, said Ed Gibney, and the families’ interactions only deteriorated from there.
“Oppenheimer owned the land at the end of the beach but my parents still owned the strip of land between his parcel and the water,” said Gibney. “That gave them the idea they should go down past the Oppenheimer house and a put a sign on a boulder that said, ‘Private beach, no trespassing, R. Gibney, owner.’ It lasted 24 hours. My mother and father were outraged that the Oppenheimers tore down their sign. Even at 8 years old, I could see it all seemed a little strange.”
Despite his parents’ feuding with the Oppenheimers, Gibney, 71, has fond memories of his interactions with the father of the atomic bomb.
As a young boy, Gibney was drawn to chemistry.
“We talked about scientific stuff to some extent, like why diamond is hard or rubber is stretchy, or aspects of atomic physics he could share with a 10-year-old kid,” said Gibney. “I knew a little bit about his contributions to the atomic bomb and it definitely made me feel in awe, but I don’t think I had a full awareness of the good, the bad, and the terrifying qualities of the atomic bomb.”
Denham said she remembers Oppenheimer’s wonderful sense of humor, and how happy and relaxed he seemed when he was on St. John. When the anniversary of the August 6 and 9 bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki came around, Oppenheimer fell very silent, Denham recalled.
“It was around the anniversary that somebody from the media came to interview Dr. O. and there was all this big whoop-de-doo about going to the moon,” she said. “He was asked whether he would like to go to the moon on this flight and he said, in his wonderful, beautiful, calm voice, ‘Uh, well no, but I know a few people I’d like to send.’ He had a marvelous sense of humor.”
Denham recalled that her mother always made sure to have fresh papaya on hand to help alleviate pain caused by pancreatitis from which Oppenheimer’s wife, Kitty, suffered. During the summers, the Denham family spent nearly every afternoon at Oppenheimer’s beachfront home. The group often swam together, and in addition to exploring the island together, Denham and Toni traded books. Many of the books Toni shared were on the banned list at Sts. Peter and Paul School, which Denham attended at the time — Jane Eyre and Tess of the d’Urbervilles among them.
The Oppenheimers enjoyed hosting New Year’s Eve parties at their home, always with Dom Perignon and “not a big crowd,” said Denham. Sis and Carl Frank and Doris and Ivan Jadan were frequent guests at the New Year’s Eve parties, Denham added. The last time she saw “Dr. O.,” as she calls him, was the summer of 1966, by which time Oppenheimer’s chain-smoking habit had led to throat cancer.
“By that time, he was in considerable pain, but he was once again happy to be on St. John,” said Denham.
By February of 1967, Oppenheimer was dead. Kitty scattered his ashes at sea with the help of Denham’s parents. When Kitty herself passed away in 1972, their St. John home was left to their daughter Toni, who ultimately committed suicide in her family’s beachfront home in January 1977, just a month after her 32nd birthday.
Denham’s younger sister, Bish Denham, was not as close with Toni due to their age difference, but one memory of Oppenheimer’s daughter persists.
“One very dear memory for me was the time Toni taught Erva and me how to fold an origami crane,” said Bish. “To this day whenever I fold one, I remember Toni. I remember where we were in their little beach house and it’s a moment when I get to honor her.”
Gibney said he plans to watch the movie about the man who entered his life as he attempted to escape his notoriety.
“One of the things that intrigued me about him is his strange contradiction of traits,” he said. “He was very spiritually advanced and aware in the sense that he expressed quite a bit of regret for having helped create the atomic bomb. He was fully aware of how destructive it was, but at the same time he was quite happy to be a celebrity and get kudos for having done it. There was a contradiction between wanting to look good and being praised, and being aware that what had happened was a bad thing for the human race.”
Denham, too, said she would like to watch the movie.
“The portrayals I’ve seen are so not like the people I remember at all,” said Denham. “They were, at least to our family, absolutely wonderful people who were the victims of the fright of the day. His brilliance was beyond physics and his world view was very expansive and inclusive. They were interesting and nice people and we never had a complaint with them.”
Upon her death, Toni left her family’s island home to “the people of St. John.” Today, the home and the land surrounding it belong to the Government of the Virgin Islands, falling under the purview of the Department of Sports, Parks & Recreation. The building is used as a home base for SPR summer camp beach days, and is available to rent for parties and other events. The beach where the home is located is known as both Gibney Beach and Oppenheimer Beach.