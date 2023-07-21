ST. JOHN — J. Robert Oppenheimer and his family first came to St. John in the mid-1950s, close to a decade after the atomic bomb he helped create had laid waste to Hiroshima and Nagasaki. His Q clearance had just been revoked in a proceeding by the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission, and he surely was seeking an escape from media attention, and perhaps also from the gravity of his impact on the world.

The major motion picture “Oppenheimer,” based on the book “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer” by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, comes out in theaters today. While the movie does not include mention of Oppenheimer’s time in the Virgin Islands, some St. John residents remember their interactions with the brilliant theoretical physicist.