After more than two years of living in a global pandemic, it was clear to Sing St. John Executive Director Kristen Carmichael-Bowers as she planned for the next St. John Recovery Choir performance that excitement and nostalgia were what the world needed.
“This pandemic is draining to many of us,” said Carmichael-Bowers. “By the end of last summer, it became apparent that this year was going to be another virtual one, and it was clear that we needed to choose music that was really exciting and nostalgic for singers and audience alike, whether we grew up on St. John or in the continental U.S. Classic soul tunes from the ‘60s and ‘70s seemed to have universal appeal to our singers and community members, and they have been a lot of fun to learn together.”
The Sing St. John founder said she hopes that by Christmas, the organization’s choirs will be able to perform in person, but for now, the St. John Recovery Choir will present the Love City Soul Concert via Zoom this Saturday at 7 p.m.
Although the upcoming concert is virtual, the choir started coming together for in-person practices last month at an outdoor venue, the Gifft Hill School Upper Campus patio, while wearing special singers’ face masks, which vent downward and help slow the spread of aerosols that occur when a singer projects their voice.
Even as she looks forward to the resumption of in-person practices and performances, Carmichael-Bowers laments the loss of some silver linings made possible by the virtual format.
“The one thing I will miss from this configuration of circumstances is the fact that we come out with these great recordings,” she said. “They sound really good, and everyone’s become more self-aware as a singer. We’ve expanded our community of singers to include people in the U.S. and even someone from the U.K. who joined our sight singing classes. Another silver lining—we got to wear jammie pants.”
Audience members will recognize most of the songs, made famous by artists like Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, and Marvin Gay, performed during Saturday’s concert. Sing St. John concerts often promote the concepts of hope, love, and unity, and this one is no exception.
The one song people might not recognize, “One Drop of Love” by Ray Charles, declares “One drop of love can make the world all right; one drop of love can unite black and white.”
Abigail Hendricks is the soloist for this song, along with Amy Roberts and Melody Smith.
A St. John Recovery Choir music video for One Drop of Love will be part of Saturday’s virtual concert.
“The audience will be able to see us all together interacting, which is so wonderful,” said Carmichael-Bowers. “Audience members will be muted so they can dance and sing along as loud as they want. What they’ll be hearing are recordings we’ve made ahead of time.”
As the Recovery Choir prepares for the Saturday night show, Sing St. John’s Ocama! select children’s choir is working on a music video for their rendition of Ziggy Marley’s “Love is My Religion.”
The children’s choir will lead a sing-along at Friday’s Friends of Virgin Islands National Park Earth Day Fair, and footage from the sing-along will be incorporated in the music video.
Sing St. John’s other recent project is the Senior Singalong, a 12-episode program that airs twice weekly on WTJX with the goal of giving senior citizens the opportunity to be engaged in an activity by singing along with the instructional videos produced by Sing St. John choir members.
Episodes can be viewed at https://www.pbs.org/show/senior-singalong/ or on the WTJX Facebook page.
While singing has been a particularly challenging activity to do safely during the pandemic, Carmichael-Bowers is clear on her motivation behind continuing despite the hurdles.
“In a community that’s so small and so diverse, with different pockets within the community that are disparate, it’s really important to have something that brings us together that is beyond our political ideologies, our cultural differences, our religion, our everything,” she said. “When we sing together as a community, we come together on a level that is beneath all of the divisions that exist. We remember that we’re really one body as human beings.”
To receive the Zoom link to tune in Saturday night, register at https://www.singstjohn.org/love-city-soul-concert-registration.html.
Online events are free of charge, but donations of $10 to $15 are welcome to help defray tech costs.
Sing St. John is a registered nonprofit organization supported by grants and donations. To donate, visit https://www.singstjohn.org/support-us.html.