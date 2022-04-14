St. John Rescue has a lot of good news to report. At the top of the list, the organization’s membership voted last week to become an official American Red Cross training center.
The nonprofit is already an American Health and Safety Institute training center, and the addition of the Red Cross designation will help Rescue broaden its operations.
A new fundraising opportunity may help St. John Rescue purchase oxygen concentrators, oxygen bottles, and a new oxygen generator. St. John plumber Tom McQuade has donated about $25,000 worth of his hand-tied fishing flies in the hopes Rescue can sell them and benefit from the proceeds.
While McQuade said the flies are meant for catching tarpon and game fish, they’re arranged in framed cases and could be displayed as works of art. The fishing fly maker was inspired to make the donation after St. John Rescue helped him in a time of need.
“He helped me,” McQuade said of St. John Rescue President Bob Malacarne. “He’s a fantastic person. I figured I’d give something to help Bob benefit the island.”
McQuade donated about 50 framed cases of fishing flies, which he made using chicken feathers and other materials.
New oxygen supplies could help St. John Rescue better facilitate its oxygen generation and distribution, said Malacarne.
Rescue fills oxygen tanks for the V.I. Fire Service and for the V.I. National Park, and will soon supply oxygen to the V.I. Police Department as well. The organization’s current oxygen generator is nearly a decade old, a new one will allow volunteers to fill oxygen tanks more quickly.
Malacarne said he’d also like to acquire about 10 portable oxygen concentrators, which would allow patients with COPD and other illnesses that require supplemental oxygen to move around more freely for doctor appointments or even trips to the beach.
Another generous pledge has kicked off St. John Rescue’s quest for a new vehicle. Tropical Properties owner Roger Harland donated $25,000 toward the purchase of a 2022 Tahoe Special Service Vehicle, which is priced at $75,000.
“The Ford we have right now is a 2006, and that’s the newest vehicle we have,” said Malacarne. “The 2022 Tahoe is really rugged, great for our roads.”
Like many other businesses and organizations worldwide, St. John Rescue has found itself stymied by supply chain issues. The organization has 14 AEDs it would like to distribute to St. John churches and to the VIPD, but the electrodes and battery packs are expired. While the AEDs are still functional, they cannot be used in the event of an emergency due to potential liability issues.
St. John Rescue’s vehicles have operational, unexpired AEDs for use in an emergency, but Malacarne said he’d like there to be better distribution of the devices across the island. The organization is continuing to pursue options for sourcing the new parts needed.
On a lighter note, a volunteer has been working to beautify St. John Rescue’s Gifft Hill headquarters.
“David Queeley has graciously offered to build a rock wall that surrounds the garden area out front, and a similar one in front of our electric monument,” said Malacarne. “The guy is incredible. He’s donating his time and I would like to give David some recognition for his efforts on our behalf.”
Malacarne reminded residents of the valuable services St. John Rescue provides. When EMTs are busy transporting a patient to St. Thomas, Rescue volunteers respond to reported incidents, and they work hand in hand with VIPD, VIFS, and EMS personnel.
When crews were battling the Grunwald apartment fire, St. John Rescue responded to an assault in Wharfside Village, and Rescue volunteers recently hiked down the Reef Bay Trail to help with getting an injured woman onto a VINP boat for treatment.
“The VIPD says they love it when we’re at the scene because we do what we have to do and we don’t get in the way,” said Malacarne. “I am so proud of the fact that we are the CPR gurus on the island. Our members train over and over and over. We’re a part of the community and we want to make sure everybody knows who we are, what we do, and that we’re there for them.”
To inquire about purchasing the McQuade fishing flies, to donate toward oxygen supplies or a new vehicle, or to set up first aid or CPR training for your business or organization, call 340-693-7377. To donate online or to learn more about joining St. John rescue, visit www.stjrescue.org.