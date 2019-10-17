The St. John community came out on Saturday night for the Save Second Base block party at Woody’s in support of the St. John Cancer Fund. Tropiganda and Mother Goat entertained the crowd with live music while DJ Adonis spun tunes from the Woody’s rooftop. The online auction portion of the fundraiser will continue through Oct. 31. Prizes, which include gift certificates to local restaurants, day sails, villa stays, jewelry and more can be viewed and bid on at the Woody’s Save Second Base Block Party for St. John Cancer Fund listing on Bidding Owl. All proceeds from the event and the auction will benefit the St. John Cancer Fund, which assists local cancer patients with expenses.
“It is always great to see our community pull together for such a great cause,” said Woody’s owner Chad Porter. “The event was a great success.”
Commented