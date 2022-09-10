ST. JOHN — Classes began Tuesday at the St. John School of the Arts, and while many of the mainstays like tumbling, drumming, and theater are once again part of the curriculum, residents will likely notice a new level of visibility as the school aims to bring the arts to the community under the leadership of new executive director Jeune Provost.
Provost has worked with the arts school since 2009, when she launched an acting for radio, television, and film class. She’s also taught the popular Caribbean movement class for many years, and has served as the art school’s director of Curriculum and Instruction since 2017. She’s known to many St. John families as the former assistant principal at Julius E. Sprauve School, a post she left this summer to take on the role of the art school’s executive director.
“It’s always been a dream of mine to marry both worlds, education and the arts,” said Provost. “It was bittersweet to leave Sprauve School, but I feel like in this role, I can help students in a different way.”
Provost, the territory’s 2015 Teacher of the Year, will rely on her experience as the school’s curriculum director to help the teachers develop high-quality programming with objectives and goals for students to meet during each class they take.
“I want to focus on developing the craft in all the students,” she said.
New additions to this year’s course catalog include photography and a fashion design and sewing class. There’s a variety of music, movement, and art classes as well, and private lessons are available.
As part of Provost’s initiative to have students show off their skills to the community, each class will conduct two performances — a family-oriented mid-year performance, and an end of year presentation. Additionally, each class will be required to spend four class periods off the main campus to demonstrate their skills to the community.
Provost also plans to bring arts to the community by partnering with the V.I. Human Services Department’s Adrian Senior Center, giving island elders the opportunity to engage in the arts.
“The community arts programming isn’t necessarily new, but we’re really going to heavily focus on bringing the arts to the community and bringing the community to the school,” said Provost.
An increased focus on Caribbean and Virgin Islands culture will also be part of the arts school’s programming moving forward.
“We’ll be making sure to keep the culture alive in our programming,” said Provost. “We want to provide art experiences based heavily on our culture, and we’re still working it out as to where we can do these things.”
Provost said she hopes to partner with the Virgin Islands National Park to offer community art programming within the park setting.
Other arts school mainstays will continue, like the Sis Frank Concert Series, which is expected to kick off in early 2023, and Broadway Comes to St. John, a major fundraiser for the school that gives all island fourth-graders the opportunity to produce and perform a play with the help of Broadway actors.
Provost said she’s constantly looking for new programming options as well as donations to keep the nonprofit arts school running. At www.stjohnschoolofthearts.org, general donations can be made, and donors can opt to fund one student or even an entire class.
“The more classes we can have sponsored, the more students we can reach,” said Provost.