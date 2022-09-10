ST. JOHN — Classes began Tuesday at the St. John School of the Arts, and while many of the mainstays like tumbling, drumming, and theater are once again part of the curriculum, residents will likely notice a new level of visibility as the school aims to bring the arts to the community under the leadership of new executive director Jeune Provost.

Provost has worked with the arts school since 2009, when she launched an acting for radio, television, and film class. She’s also taught the popular Caribbean movement class for many years, and has served as the art school’s director of Curriculum and Instruction since 2017. She’s known to many St. John families as the former assistant principal at Julius E. Sprauve School, a post she left this summer to take on the role of the art school’s executive director.