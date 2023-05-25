A man shot in the face during a recent daytime jewelry store robbery on St. John was treated and released from Schneider Hospital, and “is back home,” V.I. Police spokesman Glen Dratte confirmed Wednesday.
Police have not responded to any other questions from The Daily News about the shooting and robbery, which came four months after a similar armed robbery at another nearby jewelry store.
That first case occurred at around 1:14 p.m. on Jan. 18. Police have released little information, and said only that it occurred at Imperial Jewelers in Mongoose Junction, and the men entered the store with guns and stole jewelry.
Police said the men left on foot headed towards Northshore Road. But eyewitnesses said the robbers left the scene in a getaway vehicle, a black Toyota RAV 4. Police have not responded to questions about the discrepancy.
Eyewitnesses also shared photos of the fleeing gunmen on social media, which did not show their faces, but did give a picture of their clothing. Police did not respond to questions about the images or release any details about the suspects’ physical descriptions.
Police never publicly identified the suspects in the January armed robbery or made any arrests, and the case remains unresolved.
The second armed robbery occurred at around 2 p.m. on May 18. Two men entered the St. John Bracelet Company in Cruz Bay, one suspect shot the victim in the face, and both fled with an unknown amount of jewelry, police said.
Police have not released any surveillance footage or additional information about that case, and those suspects also remain at large.
Anyone with any information about the shooting is urged to call 911, Criminal Investigation Bureau Detective J. Carty at 340-693-8880 ext. 5207 or Detective S. Rhymer at 340-774-2211 ext. 5572, or the anonymous tip service, Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.
- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.