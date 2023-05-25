A man shot in the face during a recent daytime jewelry store robbery on St. John was treated and released from Schneider Hospital, and “is back home,” V.I. Police spokesman Glen Dratte confirmed Wednesday.

Police have not responded to any other questions from The Daily News about the shooting and robbery, which came four months after a similar armed robbery at another nearby jewelry store.

- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.