When University of the Virgin Islands junior Khaleila Krall attended the Thurgood Marshall College Fund Leadership Institute earlier this month with a contingent of fellow UVI students, she was the only young adult in attendance from the island of St. John. The four-day conference in Washington, D.C., is open to carefully selected students from 47 publicly supported historically black colleges and universities, and culminates with a recruitment fair that connects attendees with Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and graduate program representatives.
A finance major, Krall said she doesn’t yet know where she hopes her career path will lead, but she enjoyed the opportunity to connect with corporate America.
