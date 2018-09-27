Overflowing trash bins and a mountain of waste at Susannaberg Transfer Station have left many St. John residents desperate for answers. But with the V.I. Waste Management Authority still reeling under budget and resource constraints, any hopes of an island-wide clean-up remain elusive.
According to St. John resident and owner of Connections, Cid Hamling, the build-up of trash on St. John has become the island’s “No. 1 problem,” impacting nearly every facet of island life, from tourism and infrastructure to the environment and public health.
The issue, she said, has been ignored by multiple administrations — and it doesn’t appear to be getting better.
“The dumpsters are always overflowing and trash is all over the ground,” she said. “We’re even told that Waste Management doesn’t have a truck that picks up dumpsters here, so they’re using a backhoe instead.”
Waste Management did confirm that a backhoe is indeed used on St. John when its rear loader is off-island for four days a week.
Officials also said trash bins, while emptied daily, are often backlogged by equipment malfunctions and unpaid contractors.
Susannaberg, in particular, has seen a “decrease in activity,” with approximately six bins being emptied daily, according to Waste Management.
Steve DeBlasio, who lives and works on St. John as part of a philanthropic organization, said Susannaberg likely has “thousands of containers-worth of debris” stuck and awaiting transport.
“It’s a mess, one that was exacerbated by the storms,” DeBlasio said. “This island is hopping with construction, whether it’s people doing it on their own or volunteer agencies rebuilding houses and tearing off roofs or debris removal. Waste Management has people hauling in and out of Susannaberg all the time. But it’s really shoveling against the tide. The trash just seems to be coming in as fast as they can get it out. You’re talking about thousands of containers-worth of debris here.”
Andy Rutnik, former Licensing and Consumer Affairs commissioner and St. John resident, said while the trash situation on St. John has never been that great, the onslaught of last year’s hurricanes, coupled with a massive turnover of leadership at the Waste Management Authority, worsened the problem.
“I think the Waste Management Authority is in turmoil right now,” Rutnik said. “They’re just not getting the job done. The dumpsters are not being emptied fast enough, garbage is building up on the sides of them, people are putting stuff there that doesn’t belong there — and there doesn’t seem to be any enforcement.”
Rutnik added that the lack of barge services between St. John and St. Thomas is aggravating the problem further, particularly when so many residents are demolishing and rebuilding properties.
“The volume of trash since the storms has doubled,” Rutnik said. “This, combined with having only one barge every two hours, is creating a backlog and putting an awful lot of pressure on an otherwise very fragile system.”
Waste Management officials said St. John is “hugely impacted” by the lack of barge services, insisting there are times when there is only one barge available.
Waste haulers can either get one trip per day or sometimes not make the barge at all, officials said.
Contracting a barge to exclusively transport waste off the island is, according to officials, “a possibility.”
Agency officials also told The Daily News that they are working on acquiring additional contractors and that “current challenges should be remedied in short order.”
This falls squarely on the shoulders of the Waste Management Authority and I do believe we need a real strategic plan to address this situation,” DeBlasio said.
Adrian Taylor was named the agency’s interim director at the end of last month.
The Waste Management Authority has been without a permanent executive director since the resignation of Roger Merritt Jr. in March.
Gov. Kenneth Mapp removed the last permanent chairman of the Waste Management governing board, Harith Wickrema, earlier this year, and a slew of high-level departures, ranging from the agency’s chief financial officer to the agency’s spokesman, followed soon after.
The Daily News reached out to Taylor multiple times, but only received written statements from the Waste Management Authority’s Communications office.
On Sept. 19, during a Senate session in which the territory’s fiscal year 2019 budget was approved, several senators commented on the embattled state of the Waste Management Authority and urged the body to ensure funds are diverted to the agency.
At the end of the session, the body approved a General Fund appropriation of $25,393,750 — $4 million more than Mapp’s original proposal and approximately $2.5 million more than the fiscal year budgets of 2017-18.
