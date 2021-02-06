A 31-year-old woman who has been sleeping on the streets of Cruz Bay, St. John, for months is back in jail after her latest arrest, and a judge is imploring her family members to come forward and provide care for her.
Charisma Turnbull was arrested Jan. 31 and charged with simple assault and destruction of property.
Born on St. Thomas, Turnbull has been a lifelong resident of St. John, where her presence in the retail shopping area of Cruz Bay has been causing headaches for business owners.
Turnbull reportedly has a habit of lying on the ground in front of shops, exposing herself to passers-by and engaging in lewd acts, and has sometimes refused to leave when asked to move by business owners.
On July 3, police arrested Turnbull and charged her with assault, after she lashed out at a St. John resident. The complainant said Turnbull was “lying down by the Connection building 6-E” refusing to move, so she threw a cup of water at her.
Turnbull threw a rock at the woman, but Magistrate Judge Carolyn Hermon-Percell declined to find probable cause for the arrest, and said her actions were understandable under the circumstances.
“Because Ms. Turnbull’s a vagrant and she has no home, we can do what we want to her? The court is not going to allow it,” Hermon-Percell said.
After she was released from jail, Turnbull returned to St. John. On Jan. 31, another complainant told police that Turnbull turned violent after she was asked to get off the ground and move away from the entrance of Island Dream Worx in Frank Powell Park.
The complainant said Turnbull ignored her requests, so she stamped her feet in frustration, and Turnbull “shoved her in the chest” and grabbed her necklace, tearing it from her neck, according to an affidavit filed by police.
As the complainant searched for a police officer, Turnbull continued screaming at her and started grabbing and pushing her again, so the complainant said she called 911 and asked police to pick Turnbull up and charge her with assault, which they did.
Unable to post $1,000 bond, Turnbull has been in jail since her arrest, and Territorial Public Defender Mary Ann Matney said during Turnbull’s advice-of-rights hearing Friday that she has not found anyone willing to serve as her third-party custodian.
Assistant V.I. Attorney General Brenda Scales said given Turnbull’s family name and lifelong residency, she must have relatives in the community who can take her in.
“She has a lot of family in St. John. It’s just that they do not study her because she cursed them and you know, she’s very violent with them,” said V.I. Police Officer Sharmen Willliams.
“Just because Ms. Turnbull has family members doesn’t mean they’re willing to help her,” said Matney.
Magistrate Judge Henry Carr III asked what services are available on St. John for people struggling with homelessness and behavioral issues.
“There’s no kind of help for them over there,” Williams said.
Carr briefly considered releasing Turnbull on her own recognizance under the condition that she seek mental health treatment from the V.I. Health Department, but “I don’t know if she has the funds to even take the ferry to come back over to St. Thomas.”
“She’s going to find someplace else to go to start creating a problem. That’s the issue we have with her,” Williams said.
Carr said he would order Turnbull to stay away from the complaining witness’s business, but beyond that, further restricting her ability to move through the community would violate her constitutional rights.
The judge said he would be willing to release Turnbull on an unsecured $1,000 bond if public defenders can locate a third-party custodian to monitor her while she awaits trial.
“Her family members need to step forward,” Carr said. “She cannot be found lying on her back in front of a business establishment, touching herself.”
“I can’t force people’s family to take care of them,” Matney said.
“I know you can’t, but if I’m going to go any further with respect to modifying her conditions, I’d like to see something that shows me somebody made an effort,” Carr said.
Turnbull “can’t just remain in jail, I’m not for that either,” he added. “Maybe the family members can’t handle her anymore. Am I going to keep her in jail?”
Scales said that “there are alternatives,” such as a shelter. “I don’t know, your Honor, but just releasing her back out to the street? We’ve got to try.”
“I have not released her. I’ve said she cannot be released if she doesn’t have a third-party custodian. And I don’t know whether or not that’s going to be successful,” Carr said.