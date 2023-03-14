Town hall meeting

Nydia Lewis, center, moderates a town hall meeting at the Bethany Moravian Church on St. John on the proposed land swap between the National Park Service and V.I. government.

 Daily News photo by SARA KIRKPATRICK

A group of concerned St. Johnians have a clear message for the National Park Service and locally elected officials in regard to the proposed land exchange for the construction of a new school on the island.

“School Yes, Swap No.”