A group of concerned St. Johnians have a clear message for the National Park Service and locally elected officials in regard to the proposed land exchange for the construction of a new school on the island.
“School Yes, Swap No.”
“There’s this idea that the people who are resisting the swap of Whistling Cay somehow don’t want to see a school built, and that’s far from reality,” Kurt Marsh said during a town hall meeting at the Bethany Moravian Church Monday evening. “The reality is St. Johnians have given enough over the years to the National Park.”
In November 2019 Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. offered Whistling Cay, an 18-acre island north of St. John, to the National Park Service, in exchange for an 11-acre parcel of National Park land in Estate Catherineberg, that would serve as the site of a new Pre-K through 12th grade public school.
Today marks the deadline for the National Park’s final public comment period on the land swap, which was extended from a Feb. 21 deadline. The group of residents gathered to voice their opposition to the swap via comment forms.
One of the concerns residents noted was the fact that the land swap is not an acreage-to-acreage match.
“Of those 11 acres, about three of those acres cannot be constructed on. It’s considered a historical site,” Nydia Lewis said.
An appraisal valued the Catherineberg parcel at $1.23 million and Whistling Cay was valued at $1.44 million. If the swap moves forward, the Park Service would pay the V.I. government the difference in value.
“We are losing a lot when we consider the option that’s being presented to us,” Marsh said. “Outside of the emotional and historical context, standing on the principle that we shouldn’t swap, we are losing.”
During the meeting Marsh also presented six alternatives that the V.I. government could pursue to acquire land for the school. These options include:
- Revisiting HR-53, a bill proposed in 2007 that would allow the Secretary of the Interior to lease certain V.I. National Park land to the V.I. government to establish a school. The bill made it through the U.S. House of Representatives, but it stalled in the Senate.
- The Friends of the V.I. National Park offered a four-acre parcel of land in L’Esperance to contribute to, or substitute, land going to the National Park Service. Marsh said they have provided a letter stating they are willing to contribute this land, signed by the Friends executive di
- rector and sanctioned by their board.
- Submerged land parcels in Hanson Bay and Nanny Point could be swapped with the National Park Service and added to their coral reef monument.
- The V.I. Government can put out a Request for Quote on land. Marsh explained that there are property owners on St. John with enough acreage that would participate in the possible sale of property for the school.
- Caneel Bay could be offered as a possible site for the school.
- The National Park Service could give the land to the V.I. Government.
In previous public hearings, the Park Service has said they have no legal authority to donate land from within the V.I. National Park, stating that federal law prohibits conveyance of property from units of the national park system, and that only the U.S. Congress can change the park boundary.
Residents have cited a bill introduced in 2022 by U.S. Senator Angus King (I-Maine), which would transfer 40 acres of land from the Acadia National Park to the town of Bar Harbor for the development of affordable housing.
“You will also hear from the National Park Service that they are entertaining the request of the Governor of the Virgin Islands,” Marsh said. “So if the Governor of the Virgin Islands made a different request then they would engage him.”
Marsh explained that these six alternatives have been shared with Bryan’s administration, and the Department of Interior, but they have not received a response.
“We have sent a petition, why hasn’t the governor come to meet this humble group that wants to share free information?” Myrtle Barry said. “We have not had the audience of those we have contacted.”
“My mom and I, we’ve attended meetings for over 40 years on the same topic,” said Nancy Liburd, music teacher at Julius E. Sprauve School, the island’s only public school.
Barry noted the concern over the modular units that Sprauve School students are currently learning in, which were only designed to last for a temporary period following Hurricane Irma.
The school was closed on Thursday, Friday, and Monday for sewer system repairs, according to a notice from the Education Department.
“It’s an opportunity for all parties at stake, primarily the U.S. Government, The National Park Service, Interior Secretary, and Delegate to Congress, to see the urgency of really pushing this issue,” Barry said.
Although the need for the new school is apparent, residents said they do not want the government to act out of expediency and consider all of the options available.
“These kinds of decisions have very long term ramifications. I have a young son. I would like for him to attend school on St. John,” Marsh said, recalling the commute from Coral Bay to attend high school on St. Thomas. “I don’t want him to endure that.”
Individuals can submit written comments on the land swap at the National Park visitors center or via email to russell_webb@nps.gov. For more information on the National Park Service’s land swap process, visit parkplanning.nps.gov/stjohnlandexchange.