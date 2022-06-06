ST. CROIX — In a brief, reverent service on Sunday, St. Joseph Catholic School graduated its six-member Class of 2022.
The close-knit family of students-turned-graduates were dressed in royal blue traditional caps and gowns as they marched into the church, down the center aisle to the ceremonial Pomp and Circumstance before family, friends and faculty.
Religion teacher Meg Bryson, in remarks to the class, told them they are to be applauded for their hard work and dedication to their studies during the pandemic.
“These were not normal times or a normal high school senior year like we had expected. There were online classes, no extracurricular activities, not many social activities, but you trusted God and you persevered,” she said, before encouraging them to keep up a regular prayer routine that will help them continue to excel in life.
Guest speaker Charles Moorehead, a St. Joseph High School graduate from the Class of 2010, shared the expectations and experiences he had over the past 12 years as he navigated college and later the workforce and life overall as an adult.
Never give up, he told graduates.
“No matter how big or how small your dreams are, just go for it. Never sell yourself short or second guess your abilities,” he said. “As you graduate, leave the self-doubt behind and continue to set and achieve your goals until you are where you really want to be in life.”
Valedictorian Makeda Nash boasts a 4.2 grade point average and has always been at the top of her class, having also graduated from St. Patrick’s Catholic School as the 8th grade valedictorian.
Nash said while the last few years were difficult, primarily because of the pandemic, she remained focused.
“It really feels good, like all of my hard work has finally paid off in a big way,” she said. “I just studied and I have a great support system to stands behind me all the time.”
She had a message for those coming up behind them.
“As seniors, sometimes we’re just focused on graduations, can’t wait to be done with school and we miss so many opportunities to build real friendships and enjoy experiences that will stay with us for a lifetime,” she said.
Nash was accepted by 11 colleges, but has chosen to attend the University of South Florida to major in health sciences. She said her ultimate career goal is to become a health services manager so that she can came back to St. Croix and lead Luis Hospital’s administrative team.
Class Salutatorian Yvonilyn Lawrence struggled through a tearful conclusion to her speech, as she listed some class highlights and memories with her classmates.
Like Nash, she had a message for those who will be seniors next school year.
“I want to beg them not to fool around because they realize it’s the fourth quarter and school is coming to a close. You must always remain focused and doing your best and keeping your grades up. Some in our class slacked off in the last few weeks and they paid for it because their grades dropped,” she said.
Lawrence plans to attend the University of the Virgin Islands where she will major in social work.
“My mom is a social worker and I see all the good work that she does and I want that to be able to help people in life just like she does,” she said.
Rosalie Javois congratulated the graduates on behalf of the 50th Anniversary Class of 1972.
“We know that they are all well prepared for whatever the future holds and we wish them well and can’t wait to see what amazing things they will do in the world,” she said of the graduating class.
Each graduate presented a single rose to their parents before they were presented with their diplomas, marking the official transition to alumni status with the school.