A St. Thomas accountant has been charged with wire fraud after federal investigators determined she stole more than $20,000 from two clients during the 2018 tax year, according to an indictment filed in U.S. District Court.
Alexandra Smyth, who provided financial accounting services through her business, “Perfect Balance,” was arrested and charged with 19 counts of wire fraud, a federal crime that carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for each count.
The grand jury returned an indictment against Smyth in October 2020, but the U.S. Attorney’s Office requested that the case be filed under seal until Smyth’s arrest. The case was unsealed Tuesday.
According to posts on her social media accounts, in September 2020 and October 2021, Smyth had been living in Bali. That would put her out of reach of law enforcement in the U.S., which does not have an extradition treaty with Indonesia.
The criminal indictment is specific to two clients that Smyth provided tax preparation services for between February 2018 and January 2019. One of the clients was a St. Thomas resident who was required to pay taxes to the V.I. Bureau of Internal Revenue, and the other was a Tennessee resident required to pay taxes to the Internal Revenue Service.
As part of the scheme, Smyth convinced the clients to give her their tax payments directly, and she “indicated that she would in turn pay over such funds to the IRS/BIR” on their behalf, according to the indictment.
Instead, Smyth “would and did use such funds for her personal benefit” shortly after the clients gave her the money, according to the indictment.
The indictment lists 19 transactions between April 25, 2018 and Sept. 21, 2018 totaling nearly $22,000 in electronic payments “for Smyth’s personal benefit.”
Some of the transfers were from her business account to her personal account, as well as phone bill and credit card payments, and $1,375 in payments to a travel company, according to the indictment.
If she is convicted, federal prosecutors are asking the court to order Smyth to forfeit all property derived from proceeds traceable to the offenses. If the funds have been spent or transferred outside the court’s jurisdiction, prosecutors are asking that Smyth be ordered to forfeit substitute property of the same value.