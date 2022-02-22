ST. THOMAS — After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, the Virgin Islands Carnival Committee has announced a scaled-back 2022 Carnival.
Carnival Committee Chairman Edgar Phillips told The Daily News that four events have been selected to “jump- start” Carnival activity, as the pandemic has put many large gatherings on hold.
The events will be:
- Calypso Review: Saturday, April 23.
- Food Fair: Saturday, April 30.
- Wet Fete: Saturday, May 7.
- Beach Picnic: Sunday, May 8.
Phillips said under current COVID-19 protocols parades cannot be held, and many troupes are not ready to parade at this time.
This year’s theme is “Kaleidoscope of Rhythm and Callaloo in 2022,” and will mark the 70th Anniversary of | carnival.
“In the past we’ve had several activities leading up to Carnival, but we are still at the drawing board,” Phillips said. “Between now and our first activity, based on how the pandemic is rolling, we may have cocktails or meet and greets.”
Phillips noted that the committee is working with Tourism’s Festival Division to coordinate the upcoming events.
“Carnival has always been about celebrating our culture and strength in times of adversity,” Phillips said in the release. “This year, it is time to celebrate our recovery from COVID-19.”
All COVID-19 protocols will be adhered to and will be followed according to the V.I. Health Department rules and regulations. The V.I. Carnival Committee, Inc. reserves the right to impose additional safety restrictions.