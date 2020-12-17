The fate of St. Thomas Carnival remains unclear, and Government House responded early this week to rumors that the event has definitively been cancelled due to the raging coronavirus pandemic.
While a local blog reported that Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. had confirmed Carnival is cancelled, “Governor Bryan nor the Virgin Islands Department of Tourism have come to a definitive conclusion on Virgin Islands Carnival,” Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. told The Daily News Tuesday.
“Whatever decision is made will most certainly be based on the public health information available at the time and communicated to the public,” Motta said.
While Carnival is still four months away, preparations typically begin well in advance in order to book the necessary travel arrangements for musical performers.
Rising numbers of COVID-19 cases nationwide, including in the Virgin Islands, have forced Bryan to close nightclubs and bars, and the Education Department, Superior Court, and other government agencies have suffered recent closures due to staff illness.
Despite the arrival of a new vaccine, limited quantities mean that few will have access to initial doses, and it’s growing less likely that the pandemic will be under control enough to welcome revelers back to St. Thomas’ streets.
The Crucian Christmas Festival was cancelled this year in favor of virtual festivities, and the possibility remains that the government will instead host online activities in April rather than an in-person fete.