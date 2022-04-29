ST. THOMAS — Virgin Islanders joyfully danced down Veterans Drive at daybreak Thursday, singing “We outside!” and celebrating J’ouvert morning for the first time since the pandemic began.
The most dedicated feters gathered before 5 a.m. at the Total gas station and Banco Popular intersection in Altona, anxiously waiting for V.I. Police to shut down the road to make way for bar and band trailers. While J’ouvert typically begins before sunrise, police stopped traffic around 6:30 a.m., and revelers took over.
Eighteen-year-old friends, Akirah Web, Rebecca James, Juliet “Juju” Hyacinth, and Jasmine Noel were among the earliest to arrive, and said they’ve been looking forward to finally getting a chance to party.
After two years of lockdowns, Web said she’s “just enjoying myself” being out at J’ouvert again.
For anyone not at the celebration, “they’re missing out,” Hyacinth said.
Comfortable shoes like Crocs and sturdy sandals are important for J’ouvert morning, and “shorts because you want to be able to wuk,” James said of dancing.
Function is more important than fashion, and “just look decent, come out,” Noel added.
Web said J’ouvert is a beloved cultural touchstone for Virgin Islanders, and everyone is welcome to the party.
“If you’re a tourist, come out,” and “expect a bunch of loud music,” she said.
Smiley Williams, 58, said J’ouvert morning is a welcome relief after two long years without Carnival.
“I come to let off some stress,” Williams said.
Yvonne Copp, 76, of New Jersey, said she’s been traveling to St. Thomas Carnival for 55 years, and was overjoyed when she learned that J’ouvert was happening after the long wait for the pandemic to subside.
“It feels good,” Copp said, and stopped to embrace and reconnect with her friend, Germaine Bailey.
Colette Huggins, 59, grew up on St. Thomas but now lives in Florida, and said she hasn’t been able to attend Carnival for nine years.
This year, Huggins participated in the festivities alongside daughter Nicole and grandson Nathan, and said it’s “refreshing, very refreshing” to be back at J’ouvert.
Her favorite part is, “just the people coming together, it’s just a good time,” Huggins said. “And eating.”