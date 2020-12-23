ST. THOMAS — Dr. Alfred Heath said Tuesday that he received the COVID-19 vaccine to protect himself and his patients from the ongoing pandemic, and encouraged others to do the same as it becomes more widely available.
“It feels wonderful,” Heath said immediately after receiving the first of his two doses of the Pfizer vaccine. “It really did not hurt.”
Heath said he’s not a fan of needles, but registered nurse Maya Smith’s technique was quick and painless, and well worth the payoff of immunization.
“This vaccine is life-saving, the administration is painless,” Heath said.
Heath, who recently celebrated his 91st birthday and still sees patients, encourages other seniors to get vaccinated as soon as they’re able.
The Health Department has said the general public can expect to start receiving the vaccine around springtime, but many are understandably apprehensive.
To those who aren’t sure about getting the COVID-19 vaccine, “I respect the way you feel and I understand it,” Heath said.
But he said it’s already been tested on thousands of subjects and proven safe, and the alternative is that “COVID leads to death. That’s what you’re balancing, life and death.”
Jason Dorsett, 50, environmental sciences director at Schneider Hospital, said he also understands vaccine skepticism.
But “at some point we have to understand that this is going to be a benefit,” Dorsett said.
Dorsett got vaccinated because “my wife is immunocompromised, so it was really more for her than for me,” he said. “It’s important that you do that to protect them from you, sometimes.”
While masks, hand-washing and social distancing are vital elements in the fight to stop the spread of infection, Dorsett said the vaccine is another step toward keeping vulnerable community members safe, and eventually regaining some sort of normalcy.
Heath said he’s been seeing a rise in cases of depression and anxiety due to the effects of quarantine, and many are sad thinking about “all of their friends they cannot see.”
The vaccine will therefore help not only keep people physically safe, but bring about mental health benefits as communities are able to slowly reopen and people return to work and social life, Heath said.
“It’s a whole series of events that come from this, and they’re all for the better,” Heath said.
Certified nursing assistant Margaret D. Gumbs, 65, said she’s excited to have received her first dose, and encouraged those who might be nervous to go ahead with vaccination.
“Think about it, make up your mind, be strong, and go for it,” Gumbs said. “With God all things are possible.”
Schneider Hospital CEO Dr. Luis Amaro said Schneider is using the last of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine before moving on to a new shipment of the two-dose Moderna vaccine, which has a longer shelf life.
Amaro said Schneider received 120 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which has to be used within five days of thawing. The Health Department said the territory has received 1,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine, which can sit for 30 days before expiring.
The new mRNA vaccines can be produced “very rapidly,” and are both about 95% effective, Amaro said. Some who’ve received the vaccine have reported minor adverse reactions at the injection site and fatigue, which are not uncommon with other vaccines.
The rate at which the territory is receiving vaccine doses is “right on par” with the states, Amaro said.