The V.I. Elections System announced that early voting on St. Thomas has relocated from the Charlotte Amalie High School temporary cafeteria, or “sprung unit,” to the CAHS gymnasium.
Early voting will also take place at:
• The St. Croix Elections office at the Sunny Isle Shopping Center, at the former movie theater location between Master Insurance Agency and Nav Jeweler.
• The St. John Elections office at Market Place Suite II, 3rd floor.
Early voting for the 2020 General Election begins today and runs through Sunday, Oct. 25, and will take place daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For questions or concerns, contact the Supervisor of Elections at 340-773-1021 for St. Croix or 340-774-3107 for St. Thomas-St. John. Visit www.vivote.gov for 2020 General Election news and updates.