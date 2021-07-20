ST. THOMAS — An entertainer charged with aggravated rape of a 15-year-old girl appeared in court Monday, where a judge said he’s facing the possibility of being sentenced to life behind bars.
Jefferson Faustin, 31, was arrested Saturday and charged with first-degree rape, second-degree aggravated rape, two counts of first-degree unlawful sexual contact, and child abuse.
Unable to post $75,000, he was jailed until his initial court appearance where Magistrate Judge Henry Carr III advised Faustin that he is facing a possible life sentence if convicted of the first-degree rape charge.
Faustin was arrested after police investigated a report that he had raped a 15-year-old girl.
The child’s friend told the girl’s mother about the incident, and the victim and her mother reported it to police, according to an affidavit filed by V.I. Police.
The victim told police in an interview that Faustin came to her home to see another person, and went into the girl’s room and began undressing.
The victim repeatedly told Faustin to “stop” and “get off,” but he proceeded to rape her, according to the affidavit.
When the girl asked why Faustin had sexually assaulted her, he replied, “I like you,” according to the affidavit.
The girl’s mother also told police Faustin had groped the victim once before.
In court Monday, Assistant V.I. Attorney General John Barraco said Faustin is a flight risk because he’s facing a lengthy prison sentence, and “looking at the accusations against him, forcibly raping a minor, I think he certainly poses a danger to the community.”
Territorial Public Defender said Faustin has a young child and does charity work through “BBJ Music,” and he’s a “folk artist involved with calypso.”
A high school graduate, Faustin served in the V.I. National Guard from 2009 to 2021 and got his captain’s license in 2017, Norkaitis said.
She and Faustin asked Carr to allow him to continue working as a captain while he awaits trial, but the judge said he cannot set foot on a boat while the charges are pending.
“These are very serious offenses,” Carr said. “I’m sorry if that’s going to affect his employment, but I’m not going to risk him getting on a boat and going outside the jurisdiction, outside the reach of the law of the Virgin Islands. I can’t take that.”
The judge kept his bail set at $75,000, which he can post in cash or property.
If released, he must have a suitable third-party custodian and submit to electronic monitoring.
The Venomous Poizon Band issued a statement on the group’s Facebook page that Faustin “was affiliated with the band from 2013 to 2016, however, due to personality conflicts and differences between him & our past riddim man, Mr. Faustin was removed as a member of the band in 2016 and has not been associated with the band since that time.”
The band clarified that they have a zero tolerance policy toward abuse of any kind, and “we offer our sympathies to the victim and ask the community to join us in collective prayer for healing,” according to the statement.