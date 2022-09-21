ST. THOMAS — Another wall along a St. Thomas roadway is serving as a backdrop for a colorful mural, one welcoming all eyes drawn to St. Thomas, the capital of the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The mural was created and painted by Casmore E’Bas, a 66-year-old art teacher at Charlotte Amalie High School, and his son, Casmore “Casico” E’Bas II, under the coordination of St. Thomas-Water Island Administrator Avery Lewis.