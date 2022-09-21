ST. THOMAS — Another wall along a St. Thomas roadway is serving as a backdrop for a colorful mural, one welcoming all eyes drawn to St. Thomas, the capital of the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The mural was created and painted by Casmore E’Bas, a 66-year-old art teacher at Charlotte Amalie High School, and his son, Casmore “Casico” E’Bas II, under the coordination of St. Thomas-Water Island Administrator Avery Lewis.
Last week, Lewis joined the artists and government officials including Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., Lt. Gov. Tregenza A. Roach, Tourism Commissioner Joseph Boschulte, Public Works Commissioner Derek Gabriel at the unveiling of the mural at the intersection of Nisky Center.
E’Bas, who was previously featured in The Daily News for past mural work at Charlotte Amalie High School, and at Carnival Village, said a front page feature caught the attention of Lewis, who wanted a mural painted at the Nisky Center intersection, that had “local flavor” and represented the island.
“I did a sketch for him, took photographs of the wall from across the street, and then I went into photoshop and added images so that the wall could look like how it looks right now,” E’Bas told The Daily News, shortly after the official commemoration on Sept. 14.
Lewis approved the design, informing E’Bas that the only thing he wanted to be added was the logos for the departments of Tourism, Public Works and the Office of the Governor.
E’Bas’ son Casico, who resides in Florida, flew back to St. Thomas to assist his father with the painting.
“I told him I wouldn’t get back into painting murals unless he did it with me,” E’Bas said of his 30-year-old son and former professional basketball player.
Casico was once signed with the Belarus Premier League and the Chinese Basketball Association. He also spent time with the Miami Heat and Magic’s G League team among others. An entrepreneur and tattoo artist, Cascio dabbles with art in his spare time.
The father-son duo began the project by first cleaning and priming the wall. Thereafter, they began drawing the design onto the wall with sometimes only a flashlight as a source of light. When it rained, they used cardboard to cover themselves while continuing to paint.
“When we have our minds made up, we execute it, and work around the obstacles.” Casico told The Daily News, who said he enjoys the camaraderie with his dad.
“Being able to do this with him is a blessing,” he said.
Art has been a part of the E’Bas family for decades and is used as a way for the two to bond while also making an impact.
“I like to see my father getting the recognition for something he’s done all his life,” Casico said. “To see him get the respect and acknowledgement is cool.”
The mural features the Virgin Islands state bird, the yellow breast, and state flower, the yellow cedar, along with the Virgin Islands flag next to the message “Welcome to St. Thomas, USVI.”
E’Bas told The Daily News when asked that Lewis chose the Nisky Center area as “it is visible for all passing through” the area from the King Airport.