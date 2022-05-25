ST. THOMAS — Colleagues and loved ones of St. Thomas helicopter pilot Maria Rodriguez gathered at the Schneider Hospital heliport Tuesday for the unveiling of a plaque honoring her life.
Pastor Jeffrey Neevel said not a day goes by that he doesn’t think about Feb. 15, 2021, when a tragic helicopter crash during a brief sightseeing tour in a remote area of Botany Bay claimed the lives of Rodriguez, 55; and passengers Daniel Yannone, 54; his wife, Neisha Zahn, 52; and son, Tyler Yannone.
But “this is a day to look forward,” Neevel said, and offered prayers for God to “guide and protect” those who take off and land at the Charaf Family Heliport.
Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach recalled flying with Rodriguez and seeing the Virgin Islands from a new perspective.
“She will live on in my heart,” Roach said.
Schneider Hospital CEO Tina Comissiong said Rodriguez provided a variety of critical emergency services to people in need across the area, including airlifts, food drops, and evacuations, including after the 2017 hurricanes.
“Maria was always there whenever we needed her for a patient,” said dive safety officer and hyperbaric chamber operator Stephen Prosterman.
“She was a vision of beauty and grace and caring, but she was also a hard worker,” Prosterman said.
She started her own business, Caribbean Buzz Helicopters, in 2011 and the aviation business takes “a lot of dedication and hard work,” Prosterman said.
The plaque will permanently preserve Rodriguez’s legacy of service to the community, and family members said they are glad to see her memory kept alive.
“It’s just wonderful. There are no words,” said her mother, Cruz Maria Rodriguez.
Enrique Rodriguez said his sister relocated to the Virgin Islands 50 years ago from Washington D.C., and five generations of the Cuban-Haitian Rodriguez family have called St. Thomas home.
“She was special. She really dedicated her life to helping the people of the Virgin Islands,” he said.
She agreed to many emergency flights, “without even thinking about it,” and “she wasn’t even paid a lot of times, she did it realizing someone’s life was at stake,” Rodriguez said.
An experienced pilot, she was honored in 2018 with the Helicopter Association International pilot of the year award.
Rodriguez said the preliminary investigation report by the National Transportation Safety Board indicates that mechanical failure, not pilot error, caused the fatal crash.
The NTSB investigation is ongoing and the final report has not yet been released.
The Charaf Family Heliport was donated to SRMC in 2006 through The Charaf Family Fund at the Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands, as part of an overall commitment by Ricardo J. and Josefina Pasarell Charaf “to expand the emergency services capabilities and upgrade the level of trauma care” at Schneider Hospital, according to a statement from the hospital.
“We are thrilled that our vision years ago has helped in so many ways and supported the important work of Maria and her colleagues. We are honored to recognize her life’s accomplishments in this way,” Ricardo J. Charaf said in the statement.
CFVI President Dee Baecher-Brown said at Tuesday’s ceremony that Rodriguez’s legacy “will have an important impact on the future of the Virgin Islands.”
Family and friends have established the Maria Rodriguez Foundation at CFVI to recognize those who selflessly serve the community of the U.S. and British Virgin Islands. For more information, visit cfvi.net/maria-rodriguez-foundation.