The V.I. Bureau of Corrections announced Thursday that 47 people tested positive for COVID-19 during a monthlong outbreak of the virus at the St. Thomas jail.
“Over the course of the outbreak, a total of 36 prisoners and 11 BOC staff tested positive for the coronavirus. All have since recovered. No prisoner required hospitalization. All BOC staff who tested positive for COVID-19 have returned to work,” Bureau spokesman Winthrop Maduro said in a news release. “As of today, there are no active coronavirus cases at the St. Thomas Jail.”
The virus apparently spread to more than a dozen inmates before being detected, and 17 inmates and three staff members tested positive for COVID-19 after an initial round of testing on Aug. 9. The jail has a rated capacity of 97 inmates and houses detainees who are awaiting trial, and individuals convicted of crimes who have not yet been sentenced to a term in prison.
At the outset of the COVID-19 outbreak, Maduro said in an email that the jail was housing 74 inmates/detainees, and has 47 staff members, meaning that nearly a quarter of all detainees at the facility had been infected.
“Congregate living facilities like prisons and jails are especially vulnerable to COVID-19 because they tend to be densely populated and poorly ventilated,” according to the news release.
While the jail was under lockdown, arrestees were held at the police station or the John Bell Correctional Facility on St. Croix, also known as Golden Grove prison — which so far has had no recorded cases of COVID-19.
Maduro said the last positive test result at the St. Thomas jail was a prisoner on Sept. 8, and two subsequent rounds of testing have not identified any new cases among inmates or staff.
“I am extremely proud of the work by BOC staff on both islands,” said Corrections Director Wynnie Testamark in a statement.
“We successfully managed the outbreak at the St. Thomas Jail, so that no inmate required hospitalization. And we have prevented the introduction of COVID-19 at John Bell thus far. We are grateful that the staff and prisoners at the St. Thomas Jail who tested positive for the coronavirus have since recovered.”
“I want to thank our nursing staff especially,” Testamark added. “They spotted the early COVID-19 symptoms among two cellmates on a Sunday afternoon and immediately swung into action. Their early, decisive and correct action probably saved lives.”