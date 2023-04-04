A St. Thomas Kmart employee was arrested Sunday and charged with sexually assaulting a customer at the store last month, according to V.I. Police.
Matthew Niles, 33, was charged with first-degree unlawful sexual contact, simple assault, and disturbance of the peace. Bail was set at $35,000 and Niles was jailed until his advice-of-rights hearing.
“Mr. Niles, who is an employee of Kmart, is accused of sexually assaulting a female customer on March 19, 2023, inside of the Kmart Store, located in Tutu Park Mall,” police said in a news release Monday.
The case is currently under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau. Anyone with information regarding the crime is encouraged to contact 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau, the office of the Police Chief or Detective Y. LoBlack at 340-774-2211 ext. 5577. You may also submit information via the anonymous tip service, Crime Stoppers USVI, at 800-222-8477, crimestoppersvi.org or p3tips.com.
- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.