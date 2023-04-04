A St. Thomas Kmart employee was arrested Sunday and charged with sexually assaulting a customer at the store last month, according to V.I. Police.

Matthew Niles, 33, was charged with first-degree unlawful sexual contact, simple assault, and disturbance of the peace. Bail was set at $35,000 and Niles was jailed until his advice-of-rights hearing.

