A shooting after midnight Sunday near Rothschild Francis “Market” Square claimed the life of a 59-year-old man, marking the territory’s first homicide of the year.
The victim, who police said appeared to have sustained multiple gunshot wounds, was identified as Marcos Antonio Benjamin Guerrero, a native of the Dominican Republic.
According to a statement from V.I. Police spokesperson Kishma Chichester, a citizen called 911 at 12:45 a.m. on Sunday to report “that a male had been shot in the area of Market Square, St. Thomas, VI.”
“Responding police units made contact with an unresponsive male, who appeared to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency Medical Technicians were also on the scene and attempted to render life saving measures,” she said in the prepared statement. “The male was transported to Schneider Regional Medical Center via ambulance, where he succumbed to his injuries.”
Police urged anyone with information about the incident to call 911, VIPD at (340)774-2211, the Criminal Investigation Unit’s Major Crimes Division at (340) 642-8449 or the anonymous tip line Crime Stoppers USVI at 1(800)222-8477.