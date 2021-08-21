ST. THOMAS — A man was arrested Thursday after allegedly harassing and striking a woman with a rock, according to the V.I. Police Department.
At 10:37 p.m., police responded to a report of an assault on Kronprindsens Gade in Charlotte Amalie.
The victim told officers that Deon Clendinen had been asking her for money, and became angry when she told him she didn’t have any to give him, according to the affidavit.
The victim was sitting on the steps outside her home when Clendinen threw his black bucket at her, hitting her in the face, and threw a rock at her, hitting her on the wrist.
While police were speaking to the victim, Clendinen approached and continued threatening her in their presence, and refused to stop even after being warned, according to the affidavit.
Clendinen claimed the victim assaulted him first, hitting him with a stick, but another witness told police that wasn’t true.
The witness said he heard an argument in the area of the Labor Department building, so he looked and saw Clendinen throw a rock at the victim, who “then ran down the stairs with a stick in her hand,” chasing Clendinen away, but never striking him, according to the affidavit.
As police went to place Clendinen under arrest, he took off running. Police said they discharged a Taser and struck him with one cycle, and were able to place him into handcuffs.
He was charged with third-degree assault, simple assault, disturbance of the peace, interfering with an officer and escape from custody. Unable to post $25,000 bond, he was jailed until his advice-of-rights hearing Friday.
In court Friday, Assistant V.I. Attorney General John Barraco withdrew the charge of escape from custody, and Magistrate Judge Henry Carr III found probable cause for the remaining charges.
Barraco said Clendinen has “significant contacts with the criminal justice system,” both locally and on the mainland, including arrests for assault and burglary, and a 2020 arrest for very similar circumstances. In that case, Clendinen threw a bottle at a person who refused to give him water, but the victim said they didn’t want the case to go forward, so it was dismissed.
Territorial Public Defender Julie Todman said Clendinen was born in the Virgin Islands and lives in Contant, where he washes vehicles.
“I think there are some mental health issues involved in this particular case,” Carr said, and ordered Clendinen to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.
Carr said he may post 10% of the $25,000 bail and must identify a suitable third-party custodian before he can be released.
