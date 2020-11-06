ST. THOMAS — A 20-year-old St. Thomas man has been arrested on assault charges after he admitted to breaking a man’s arm with a metal baseball bat, according to documents filed in V.I. Superior Court.
Reivin Jimenez Hernandez of Bovoni was arrested Tuesday and charged with third-degree assault, disturbing the peace by fighting, and use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime of violence.
Unable to post $25,000 bond, he spent the night in jail and appeared in court for his advice-of-rights hearing Wednesday, when he told the judge through an interpreter that he didn’t understand why he’d been charged.
“We had a fight, that’s it,” Hernandez said. “All I did was defend myself.”
According to the probable cause fact sheet filed by police, Hernandez went to the victim’s home in Tutu on Nov. 2, where an argument escalated into violence. The victim said Hernandez took a silver metal bat out of his car and “swung the bat toward his head, however, while trying to defend himself, he was struck in the left arm,” according to the fact sheet.
Police said the victim was transported to Schneider Hospital, where he was treated for a fractured ulna bone in his forearm, and lacerations to the elbow.
Hernandez told police that the victim struck him first with a rock, so he struck the victim “one time with the silver metal bat and left the area,” according to the fact sheet.
Territorial Public Defender Julie Todman said Hernandez was born in the Dominican Republic and has been living on St. Thomas with family for several years and has no criminal record.
Assistant V.I. Attorney General Brenda Scales asked Magistrate Judge Carolyn Hermon-Percell to keep his bond at $25,000, arguing that Hernandez is a flight risk and danger to the community, while Todman asked that he be released on an unsecured $2,500 bond.
Hermon-Percell said given his lack of criminal history and strong family support — two relatives and a family friend appeared in court on his behalf and offered to serve as third-party custodians — she would keep the bond at $25,000 but made it unsecured, meaning he does not have to post cash to be released.
Hernandez and his third-party custodian would be liable for that amount if he violated the conditions of pretrial release.