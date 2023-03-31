ST. THOMAS — A 21-year-old St. Thomas man has been charged with a February shooting that left two victims dead and a third man injured, according to V.I. Police.

Ky’Mani Dolphin was arrested by warrant Wednesday and charged with first- and second-degree murder, use of a firearm during those crimes, and unauthorized possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence. Bail was set at $750,000 and Dolphin was jailed until his advice-of-rights hearing in V.I. Superior Court, according to a news release.

