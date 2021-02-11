ST. THOMAS — A man has been banned from going within 10 feet of all Kmarts, after two employees testified Wednesday that he’s been on a yearlong campaign of harassment and theft at both locations.
The store’s asset protection manager told Magistrate Judge Carolyn Hermon-Percell that the man, Leon Wilkins, has taken to bragging that even if he’s charged, “he’s going to go to court and get released” because he’s careful to steal less than $500 worth of merchandise.
Wilkins appeared for his advice-of- rights hearing via videoconference, where Assistant V.I. Attorney General Brenda Scales said he was arrested twice last year for larceny, and has previously been convicted of assault and a weapons crime.
The judge gave store employees an opportunity to describe what they’ve been dealing with at both locations in Tutu Park Mall and Lockhart Garden.
“I’ve personally spoken to him, I’ve stopped him and asked him to respect the store,” the manager said, and while Wilkins has never physically assaulted an employee, he’s made “threatening” remarks on several occasions.
Territorial Public Defender Frederick Johnson said Wilkins had been sleeping in the Market Square area, but now stays in Simmonds Alley.
“He would be one of our more vulnerable homeless people. He does have family on the island, although it looks like he might be estranged,” Johnson said. “He is a lifelong resident of the Virgin Islands and he does have many ties to the community,” including a variety of close relatives and five children on both St. Thomas and St. Croix.
The judge said she would allow him to be released after posting 10% of a $500 bond, but ordered him to stay at least 10 feet away from the entrance of all Kmart stores while he awaits trial.