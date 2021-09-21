ST. THOMAS — A man was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation after he was arrested on suspicion of severely wounding another man and threatening police with an ice pick.
Jeffrey Torres, 46, was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree and third-degree assault, third-degree assault on a peace officer, mayhem, using a weapon during a crime of violence, and disturbance of the peace.
Unable to post $75,000 bail, he appeared in court from jail via video conference Monday where Magistrate Judge Carolyn Hermon-Percell advised Torres of his constitutional rights.
According to an affidavit filed by police, officers responded to the area of a laundry where witnesses reported that Torres had injured another man with a glass bottle. The victim was bleeding from a deep cut above his right eye, and said he was about to catch a ride home when an unknown man “caught him off guard and struck him in the face.”
More than six witnesses told police they were sitting outside drinking with the victim when the man, later identified as Torres, struck him in the face and took off running.
Officers tracked Torres down and found him clutching an ice pick, screaming at police to shoot him, according to the affidavit. Torres finally obeyed police commands to drop the weapon but said he should have stabbed police and cut the victim’s throat.
Torres told police he was trying to “get revenge” on the victim and threatened to “decapitate” and kill him, according to the affidavit.
In court Monday, Hermon-Percell said the nature of the charges and Torres’ behavior during the hearing were cause for concern.
“He was sober during all of this,” said Assistant V.I. Attorney General Brenda Scales, who also said Torres was born in Connecticut and has criminal history in Florida.
Hermon-Percell set bail at $50,000 and ordered Torres to undergo a mental health evaluation.