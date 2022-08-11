TORTOLA — A 33-year-old St. Thomas man has been arrested and charged in connnection with the 2021 killing of Deverson Williams in the British Virgin Islands.
Jose Almestica, who escaped from the BVI prison after it was damaged during 2017’s Hurricane Irma and recaptured last December, was re-arrested Wednesday by the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force Major Crime Team.
Almestica, who had had been detained at Her Majesty’s Prison in Balsum Ghut awaiting trial on multiple firearm and drug charges, was questioned Wednesday and subsequently charged with one count of murder, according to press statement.
Williams, the statement noted, sustained multiple gunshot wounds after he was gunned down in broad daylight on March 16, 2021, while driving his vehicle on Fish Bay Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police Commissioner Mark Collins in praising the arrest, said murder investigations at times are lengthy in terms of gathering evidence to charge any individual, but it pays off in the end with the arrest of perpetrators.
“These detectives are unrelenting in their efforts to bring justice in these outstanding murder cases,” Collins said in the prepared statement. “Many lengthy hours go into collecting the pieces to support a charge as serious as murder. These efforts, however, not only bring closure to the families of victims, but the Virgin Islands community, on a whole, feels safer. I applaud these efforts.”
Almestica was recaptured in December 2021, four years after he fled Her Majesty’s Prison after the facility was breached during the passage of Hurricane Irma. Despite numerous appeals for all prisoners to return, Almestica was among three prisoners who did not. Another was later recaptured, and one remains on the run.
In January, BVI Police slapped additional charges against Almestica and three persons who harbored him, following his escape.
In addition to the murder charges, Almestica faces 11 counts of keeping an unlicensed firearm; four counts of keeping a prohibited weapon; nine counts of carrying an unlicensed firearm; eight counts of unlawful possession of ammunition and four counts of possession of control drugs with intent to supply.
BVI Police continue to seek the public’s help in identifying persons who are in possession of illegal firearms or persons who either witnessed or have information into any of the outstanding murders. Individuals can contact the department’s Intelligence Unit directly at 284-368-9339. All information will be held in strict confidence.