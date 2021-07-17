ST. THOMAS — A man was charged with aggravated assault after he beat another man unconscious with a frying pan, according to an affidavit filed by V.I. Police.
Brian Morrison, 55, was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated assault and battery, third-degree assault with a deadly weapon, simple assault, and use of a dangerous weapon by a convicted felon.
Unable to post $25,000 bond, he was held in jail and appeared in court via video conference for his advice-of-rights hearing Friday. Arraignment is scheduled for July 30.
The incident occurred at around 10 p.m. Thursday when police responded to an assault report.
The victim told police he had picked up Morrison earlier in the day for a drive around the island, and “Morrison consumed several alcoholic beverages and smoked crack cocaine,” before they drove to a friend’s house in Contant, according to the affidavit.
The victim said he and Morrison got into an argument, and he attempted to leave the home but Morrison stood in front of him and refused to let him pass.
“Mr. Morrison then retrieved a frying pan from the kitchen sink and struck him about his head with same, for no apparent reason,” according to the affidavit. The victim said he fell to the floor and Morrison began kicking him, and “because of his head injury, he became unconscious.”
When he woke up, Morrison “held him by his arm and dragged him outside,” where the victim sought help, according to the affidavit.
Emergency Medical Technicians responded to the scene and transported the victim to Schneider Hospital via ambulance, where he received treatment for a cut to his head and facial swelling, police said.