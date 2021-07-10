ST. THOMAS — A 40-year-old man was charged with first-degree aggravated rape of a 12-year-old girl after police said he admitted to sexually abusing the child for years.
Vaughn Challenger was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated first-degree rape, first-degree rape, first-degree unlawful sexual contact, and child abuse. He was jailed and appeared in V.I. Superior Court for his advice-of-rights hearing Friday.
Magistrate Judge Carolyn Hermon-Percell said the aggravated rape charge carries a minimum sentence of 15 years and the possibility of life in prison.
Territorial Public Defender Alexia Furlow argued that the aggravated rape charge would not apply in this case, because the victim “did have mental and physical maturity enough” to say she was in pain, but “gave the verbal OK to proceed.”
“At 12 years old?” the judge said. “She couldn’t give consent.”
“Understood about consent, but this section seems to say that the person can offer some type of resistance,” Furlow said, arguing that the statute would not classify it as aggravated rape because the girl could have physically stopped the assault.
The judge was not convinced.
“Due to her immaturity she does not offer resistance. I think at 12 years old she did not offer resistance,” Hermon-Percell said.
The judge also noted that police said the alleged abuse had been ongoing since the girl was 9, and Assistant V.I. Attorney General John Barraco said Challenger groomed and raped the child over the course of four years.
Furlow said Challenger was born on St. Kitts but has lived on St. Thomas for 21 years and has many family members on the island.
None of Challenger’s family members appeared in court Friday to offer support.
“The evidence in this case is very strong,” Barraco said. “We’ve got an admission by Mr. Challenger and it appears that he appreciates the wrongness of his actions, but at the same time he doesn’t appear able to restrain himself. He seemed to be sorry and remorseful, but at the same time, he’s been assaulting a minor for four years. And given his inability to restrain himself, the people find himself an extreme danger to the community given the heinous nature of these crimes that he’s being accused of.”
Barraco said Challenger pleaded guilty to third-degree assault in 2011, but has no other convictions.
Furlow asked that Challenger be released on an unsecured bail, as he’s “been very up front with the police,” and needs to support his own child. “On the first charge alone, that first-degree aggravated rape, he could possibly face life imprisonment,” Hermon-Percell said.
Challenger gave a video statement to police that was the “exact same” as the victim’s description of the abuse, the judge said. “But you know what else is really troubling to me? It’s that Detective Donastorg sets forth in her probable cause fact sheet that Mr. Challenger apologized for his actions but further states that he’s in love and has feelings for a 12-year-old girl. He’s 40 years old. I have to see that he is a danger.”
Hermon-Percell set bail at $100,000 cash, and sternly warned Challenger not to have any contact with the victim or her family while he awaits trial.
She said he may not be in the presence of any child under the age of 18 without another adult supervising the interaction.
If he does post bail, Hermon-Percell said Challenger must also find someone willing to serve as a third-party custodian, and he must remain under 24-hour house arrest with electronic monitoring if released from jail.
After conferring with both attorneys, she also ordered Challenger to undergo a mental health evaluation.
“The court is very concerned based on the allegations set forth in that probable cause fact sheet,” Hermon-Percell said.
Arraignment is scheduled for July 23.