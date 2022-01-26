A child’s call to 911 ended with a 53-year-old man arrested on assault charges Saturday on St. Thomas.
At 7:20 p.m., Saturday, the 911 Emergency Call Center received a call after a child who asking for police assistance, according to an affidavit filed in the case.
The victim told responding officers that Lucien Dorcely was verbally and physically abusive when he grabbed and slapped her, according to the addidavit.
While officers observed injuries to the victim’s leg and face, she declined medical attention, police said.
Dorcely, who denied assaulting the victim, was placed under arrest by the officers.
Charged with disturbance of the peace and simple assault, he was held without bail pursuant to the territory’s domestic violence statute until his advice-of-rights hearing Monday before Magistrate Judge Paula Norkaitis.
On Monday, Assistant V.I. Attorney General Brenda Scales said Dorcely lives and works on St. Thomas and has no prior criminal history.
Norkaitis set bail at $5,000 and said Dorcely may post 10% of that in cash in order to be released from jail while he awaits trial.
Dorcely fainted during the hearing Monday, causing a brief delay in proceedings, but staff from the Bureau of Corrections said he recovered without further incident.