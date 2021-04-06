ST. THOMAS — A St. Thomas man wanted for ransacking equipment at Palms Court Harbor View Hotel has been arrested, according to court records. Jean Connor, 39, was charged with third-degree burglary and held in jail on a $25,000 bond until his advice-of-rights hearing Monday.
The case began on March 11 when a hotel employee called police to report that he’d found a man digging through equipment behind the ballroom bar, and ordered him to leave, according to an affidavit filed by police. During a followup visit on March 19, police interviewed another hotel employee, who explained that a man had apparently been taking items valued at approximately $71,246. Spotting the man sitting on a wall across the street, the employee pointed him out to police, according to the affidavit.
Police approached the man, identified by the nickname “Lips,” and asked why he’d been going into the hotel. Explaining that he went into the hotel “to pick up cups” and a plate, “suddenly” Lips fled down the stairs, and evaded officers, according to the affidavit. On Wednesday, a hotel employee identified the suspect and gave Connor’s name to police, who issued a press release that same day, saying Connor was being sought in connection with the hotel burglary.
On Saturday, officers found him in the area of the hotel and arrested him. Connor acknowledged going inside the hotel while wearing a backpack, but said he “does not recall running from the police because no one was chasing him,” according to the affidavit. V.I. Superior Court Magistrate Judge Carolyn Hermon-Percell said she would keep Connor’s bail at $25,000, but allowed him to post 10% in cash in order to be released to the custody of a third-party custodian while he awaits trial.