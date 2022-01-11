A St. Thomas man was arrested and charged with domestic violence assault after a pregnant woman said he had been beating her for months, according to an affidavit filed by V.I. Police.
Shamall Fleming, who is employed as a building inspector with the Department of Planning and Natural Resources, was charged pursuant to the domestic violence statute and held without bail until his advice-of-rights hearing Monday before Magistrate Judge Paula Norkaitis.
The victim went to the police station Thursday morning and said Fleming had attacked her and smashed her phone after she called 911 for help, according to the arrest affidavit.
The victim had visible injuries and told police Fleming had punched and choked her, according to police. During the interview, police said the victim divulged painful, traumatic events she has experienced since early 2021.
She told police Fleming “slammed her against the wall causing her to miscarry” in April, has threatened to kill her, pulled a gun on her, and committed other acts intended to humiliate her.
The dispute Thursday began because Fleming refused to stop smoking indoors, and the pregnant victim said she was having trouble breathing and asked him to stop, according to the affidavit.
As the dispute escalated, Fleming began punching the victim, who called 911 and began reporting the assault to the dispatchers as he was striking her according to the affidavit.
Fleming smashed the victim’s phone and punched her in the back of the head, telling her “you call police on me, I bet you I kill you before the day end,” according to the affidavit.
Police located Fleming on Friday morning and placed him under arrest. Fleming denied assaulting the victim and said she called 911 “to report lies about him hitting her,” so “he then took her phone and smashed it to the floor and hit it against a wall,” according to the affidavit.
Police asked if he had assaulted the victim in the past, causing her to miscarry.
“He stated ‘no’ but appeared to be shocked that [police] knew of her first pregnancy,” according to the affidavit.
Fleming is charged with second-degree assault, simple assault, destruction of property and disturbance of the peace.
Norkaitis set bail at $5,000 and said Fleming may post 10% cash to be released from jail. She ordered him to have no unlawful contact with the victim.