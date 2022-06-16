A St. Thomas man with a long history of arrests was charged with slashing another man across the face and throat at Mitchell Motel, and poses “an extreme danger” to people in Contant, according to Assistant V.I. Attorney General Brenda Scales.
Deon Clendinen, 34, also known as “PJ,” was arrested Tuesday and charged with first- and third-degree assault, mayhem, and carrying or using a dangerous weapon.
Unable to post $75,000 bail, Clendinen was jailed until his advice-of-rights hearing Wednesday morning before Magistrate Judge Paula Norkaitis.
The case began at around 4:30 a.m., when police responded to Schneider Hospital and interviewed a man who said he had been attacked at Mitchell Motel, an abandoned, government-owned hotel that has for years served as a haven for squatters and a hotbed of drug activity.
The victim suffered severe, deep lacerations, and police went to the motel to search for Clendinen, according to police.
Others living in the abandoned building told police Clendinen “was in his room and that he was acting crazy last night” before assaulting the sleeping victim, according to police.
Investigators found Clendinen sleeping in a room, and a detective “was able to locate the machete used in the gruesome attempted murder/first degree assault,” according to police.
Clendinen refused to give a statement to police.
In court Wednesday, Scales said Clendinen is “an extreme danger, especially to the people that are around that area.”
Norkaitis noted that Clendinen has previous criminal history. He was arrested in August after police said he harassed a woman and hit her with a rock after she refused to give him money.
Clendinen pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace, and was sentenced in December to time served and released from custody, according to court records.
In January, he was sentenced to time served for six months in prison with credit for time served, for a 2020 case in which he pleaded guilty to brandishing a weapon, according to court records.
Norkaitis kept bail set at $75,000.
, “based on the nature of the charges, the strength of the government’s case, and also the flight risk of Mr. Clendinen.”