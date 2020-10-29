ST. THOMAS — A 37-year-old man was arrested Tuesday and charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by V.I. Police.
Corey Hunt of Estate Tutu was driving in the area of Chester’s Chicken in Smith Bay when police observed that he did not have a front license plate, and initiated a traffic stop, according to the probable cause fact sheet.
Officers said they smelled marijuana coming from the car, and found a Sturm, Ruger & Co. .357 magnum during a search, according to the fact sheet.
Hunt was charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of a firearm within 1,000 feet of Lionel Richards ballpark, and unlawful possession of ammunition.
Unable to post the $25,000 bond, Hunt spent Tuesday night in jail and appeared in court for his advice-of -rights hearing Wednesday. Magistrate Judge Henry Carr III said he would “take a chance and allow him to execute an unsecured appearance bond” of $10,000, meaning Hunt does not have to post any cash.
Carr ordered Hunt to be released to his mother’s custody, and said he will be under a nightly curfew so he can continue his employment.