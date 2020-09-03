A St. Thomas man was arrested Tuesday after he admitted to having an illegal gun under his car seat, according to an affidavit filed by V.I. Police.
Shamoi Allamby, 23, was arrested at around 4:30 p.m. after police stopped him for having dark window tint, according to the affidavit.
Officers said Allamby’s hands began to shake as he gathered his license and registration, and they noticed a gun holster between the driver’s seat and a loaded extended magazine in the driver’s door, both in plain view.
Allamby admitted he does not have a firearm license, and told police “I’m going to be honest with you the gun is under the seat,” according to the affidavit. Police found a Black Glock 27 with a conversion kit and eight rounds under the seat, and said the magazine was loaded with 21 rounds.
Allamby tested negative for COVID-19 and was held in the police station booking room until he could be transported to St. Croix on a chartered flight, because the St. Thomas jail remains under lockdown because of a coronavirus pandemic. He appeared in court via videoconference from Golden Grove prison Wednesday for his advice of rights hearing.
Magistrate Judge Henry Carr III found probable cause for the charges against Allamby, including possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, and possession of an unlicensed firearm within 1,000 feet of Calvary Baptist School.
Allamby works as a stock clerk for the V.I. Department of Human Services and lives with his parents, and Carr said he can be released to his mother’s custody and continue to work and live at home after signing an unsecured $25,000 bond. But he must abide by a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew and not leave home at all on weekends, Carr said.
Arraignment is set for Sept. 18.