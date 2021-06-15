ST. THOMAS — A 34-year-old St. Thomas man is behind bars after kidnapping a pregnant woman at gunpoint and terrorizing her so badly that she jumped out of his moving vehicle on Donkey Hill, according to an affidavit filed by V.I. Police.
Simon Rawlins Jr. was arrested Saturday and charged with first-degree burglary, kidnapping, third-degree assault, possession of ammunition, and possession of an unlicensed firearm. He was held without bail until his advice-of-rights hearing in V.I. Superior Court on Monday.
“He’s facing a lot of time if convicted of these charges,” said Assistant V.I. Attorney General John Barraco.
Rawlins has a 2006 felony conviction for third-degree burglary, and Barraco requested bail be set at $75,000.
Magistrate Judge Carolyn Hermon-Percell agreed, and said Rawlins must post that full amount in cash or $150,000 worth of property in order to be released from jail while he awaits trial.
According to police, the victim called 911 at around 9 p.m. Saturday and said Rawlins was outside a home she was staying at in Frenchman’s Bay, banging on the door and screaming that “I’m going to kill you if you don’t come out the house.”
When Rawlins entered, the victim said she hid in a closet and “heard what sounded like the racking of a gun,” according to the affidavit.
The victim told Rawlins she was on the phone with police, and he took the phone and threatened to kill her, her child, and the owner of the home, and said that “if the police come, I will kill you and myself.”
The victim said Rawlins ordered her to leave with him, and as they were driving down Donkey Hill, “she saw a police vehicle with flashing lights and jumped out of Mr. Rawlins’ truck.”
The victim was transported to Schneider Hospital for treatment, and Rawlins drove off.
On Sunday, Rawlins went to the police station where he admitted to threatening the victim with a gun and told police he’d show them where he stashed the weapon under a rock behind a home in Bolongo. Police said they searched the area and recovered a loaded magazine in the bush, but did not find the gun.
Rawlins told police the victim had a family dispute and left her home to stay with an ex-boyfriend, which angered him because he felt it was inappropriate, according to the affidavit.
Rawlins said that while driving down Donkey Hill, he became nervous when passing police because his vehicle is not registered or insured. He drove off when the victim jumped out and ran toward police “because he had a large amount of weed on him and he did not want to go back to jail,” according to the affidavit.
Rawlins told police he was angry the victim was sleeping at an ex-boyfriend’s home, but when police questioned the man, they learned he hadn’t been staying there with the victim present.
The man told police he knew the victim was having family problems and that Rawlins had threatened to kill her “as recently as Friday,” so he agreed to stay elsewhere for a few days and let her sleep at his house so she would be safe.
When he watched surveillance footage from a Ring alarm system at the home, the man told police he could hear the victim screaming and Rawlins had a gun in his hand and was “shouting that he was going to kill them both.”
Police reviewed the surveillance footage and also saw Rawlins “looking out on the porch with a firearm in his hand,” and telling the victim, “Let’s go.”