A St. Thomas man was arrested Wednesday and charged with raping a woman while she was visiting the island in December, according to police.
The man, Juan Grant, 27, was arrested on a warrant issued by the Seattle Police Department and charged with first-degree rape and first-degree unlawful sexual contact, according to the V.I. Police arrest log.
V.I. Police Department spokesman Glen Dratte said the victim told police in Seattle that she traveled to St. Thomas on Dec. 2 and accepted a ride from someone named “Jay,” later identified as Grant.
The victim said Grant “took her sightseeing and then to a private location,” where she consumed alcohol and became unconscious, Dratte said.
The woman told police she woke up the next day naked and confronted Grant, who said he had sex with her, Dratte said.
The V.I. Police Criminal Investigation Bureau investigated the report, and an arrest warrant was issued for Grant on Jan. 22, Dratte said.
Grant was held on $50,000 bail and remanded to the Bureau of Corrections, Dratte said.
