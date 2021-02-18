Darren O. Hodge of St. Thomas surrendered to police Wednesday and was charged with a shooting that left a woman injured, according to V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima.
Hodge, 41, of Savan, turned himself in to police at around 11 a.m. He was arrested and charged with third-degree assault, domestic violence.
Hodge is accused of assaulting a minor and her mother on February 16. “He discharged a firearm near the adult female victim’s head, causing injury to her right ear,” Derima said. The victim was transferred to Schneider Hospital for treatment. Hodge is being held without bail per the territory’s domestic violence statute, and is expected to appear in court for his advice-of-rights hearing Friday morning.
He was briefly wanted, and police circulated a post with his image and a description on Twitter Tuesday night, saying that Hodge “is wanted as a person of interest in a life threatening domestic violence assault tonight” and said the victim “suffered serious bodily injury.”
The post also warned: “approach with extreme caution suspect is armed and dangerous.”
On Wednesday, police said Hodge had turned himself in and was placed under arrest, according to updated social media posts.
Hodge’s previous criminal history includes a Feb. 11, 2019, arrest after he led police on a high-speed chase after officers attempted to stop him for speeding in a school zone with heavily-tinted windows, according to court records.
The driver of the vehicle overtook several cars, driving erratically and traveled east on Raphune Hill and finally stopped when other officers managed to create a roadblock near the top of Raphune Hill, police said at the time. “Hodge was then given several orders by the police to exit his vehicle and refused to comply.”
He was placed under arrest and charged with reckless endangerment, aggravated assault and battery, and several traffic violations.
Four months later, Hodge pleaded no contest to three charges and was sentenced to serve six months in jail, with credit for time served. He was also placed on probation for six months and required to complete anger management sessions and pay court fees.
As of Feb. 25, 2020, Hodge had completed 12 of 24 anger management sessions with the Family Resource Center, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the court to cut his program short.
On April 29, Superior Court Judge Denise Francois cited Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s stay-at-home order and state of emergency.
The judge ordered that Hodge’s remaining 12 anger management sessions be waived and discharged him from probation, according to court records.