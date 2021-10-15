Damian LaMotta, 24, of St. Thomas, was killed Wednesday night in a crash on Weymouth Rhymer Highway, according to V.I. Police.
Officers responded at 10:42 p.m. to the area of Market Square East, and found a badly damaged silver 1999 Honda Civic with the driver, LaMotta, severely injured, police spokesman Toby Derima said in a news release.
“The investigation revealed the driver was traveling east at a high rate of speed, losing control and hitting a tree on the northern shoulder,” according to the news release.
“Police officers, personnel from the Virgin Islands Fire Service and St. Thomas Rescue removed the driver from the vehicle, and he was transported to the Roy Lester Schneider Regional Medical Center via ambulance for treatment.”
LaMotta died from his injuries at the hospital, Derima said.
On Thursday, Sib’s on the Mountain posted a tribute to LaMotta on the restaurant’s social media account.
“Anyone who knows Sib’s, knows Damian. He has worked with us for over three years and has played such a vital role in the Sib’s family and restaurant,” according to the post. “From running the kitchen to developing amazing specials to covering shifts for coworkers, Damian always showed up and worked incredibly hard. Damian never complained and remains one of the kindest and most gentle spirits to have honored Sib’s with their time.”
The post continued, “Our hearts go out to his family and friends. Losing someone so young and so suddenly is unthinkable. We ask the community to wrap them in love and support as they grieve and heal during this time. Thank you, Damian, for being such an amazing coworker and friend. You are so loved and missed already. The void that you leave us can never be filled. We wish you eternal peace. Until we meet again, friend.”
The restaurant also closed Thursday night “out of respect for Damian, his family, and the Sib’s staff.”
The crash is under investigation by the department’s Traffic Investigation Bureau, according to Derima.