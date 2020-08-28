A St. Thomas man is facing a mandatory minimum 15-year prison sentence after police said he had an illegal firearm with an obliterated serial number, according to documents filed in V.I. Superior Court.
Shaquil James, 24, was arrested Monday and held in custody on $50,000 bond until his advice-of- rights hearing Wednesday. He was transported to St. Croix’s Golden Grove Adult Correctional Facility because the St. Thomas jail remains under a lockdown to help control the spread of COVID-19, and appeared in court via videoconference.
Magistrate Judge Carolyn Hermon-Percell found probable cause for his arrest on Monday night at around 11:04 p.m., when police were patrolling the Havensight area to enforce the ongoing stay at home order.
Police said they noticed three men not wearing masks hanging out in and around a vehicle in the Guardian Insurance parking lot. Police approached and saw James in the rear seat with a camouflage backpack between his legs, according to an affidavit filed by police. Officers said they smelled marijuana and asked James to step out of the vehicle.
Police searched the vehicle for marijuana and found a black Walther James 9mm firearm with an obliterated serial number in the camouflage backpack, according to the affidavit. Inside the backpack, police said they also found a wallet with James’s driver’s license, a digital scale and plastic baggies.
Police charged James with possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, and unlawful possession of ammunition.
Assistant V.I. Attorney General Brenda Scales said James was born in the Virgin Islands and was arrested once in Georgia for driving under the influence of alcohol.
He was arrested in 2019 and charged with trying to pass a counterfeit bill at Tap and Still in Havensight, and was granted a pretrial intervention program, Scales said. That case was continued to Feb. 20, but it’s unclear from available court records whether James completed the requirements of that program.
“The problem with Mr. James is that the obliterated firearm alone is a 15-year mandatory minimum, so he’s facing some serious time,” Scales said. “We have no objection to the bail being set in the amount of $25,000, and the usual conditions being applied in this case.”
Territorial Public Defender Frederick Johnson said that amount “would be excessive, it would all but guarantee that he’s going to sit in jail until this case is eventually heard.”
The judge agreed with Scales that James is facing “serious charges,” but said she would agree to release him under strict conditions. Hermon-Percell kept his bail at $50,000 but allowed him to post 10% cash, and ordered him to live with his mother and abide by a curfew of 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.